Rashmika Mandanna hits back at 'angry mob' for trolling Vijay Deverakonda: 'I would do it a thousand times'

Rashmika Mandanna has responded to the online backlash she and Vijay Deverakonda faced following their appearance on Koffee With Karan 9. Calling the critics an "angry mob", the actress shared a lengthy note on Instagram, addressing the trolling over their proposal story. She also added that it was never about the number of times they discussed marriage or a "grand proposal".

Rashmika Mandanna hits back at 'angry mob' for trolling Vijay Deverakonda

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, Rashmika shared a lengthy note and said that the conversation was about giving each other enough time and space to understand their relationship and be sure of their decision. She began her note by saying, "My lovely people of the internet, To all those who deeply love and to those who are permanently bitter. My lil’ 2 cents on this whole issue concerning me and Vijju. I generally don’t address these things because everyone has a right to their opinions (sic)."

She added, "Sometimes, I even enjoy reading them and gaining a different perspective. But the current frenzy over our interview feels less like people having opinions and more like an angry mob looking for someone to vent at. Somewhere along the way, the whole point got lost. Maybe it didn’t fit your lens. Maybe some of you simply don’t want to see it. I’m writing this because I want to protect the people who believe in love, and I hope everyone gets to find their own version of it (sic)."

The note also added, "We’ve been bombarded with opinions, comments and unsolicited advice on all our profiles, mine and yours, unnecessarily. The conviction with which people came at us genuinely shook me a little. I was like, WHAT THE FK IS GOING ON?! So I took a step back, thought about it, and here’s my lil’ take on my own life. First, it was never about the number of times or an entire year. That’s where some of you got stuck. Yes, that conversation happened. But neither of us was looking for a grand proposal (sic)."

Rashmika added, "The conversation was about him wanting both of us to take the time and space to understand each other, to be sure that despite all the highs and lows, the joys and stresses of life, this was what we wanted and the right time for it. And we did. We chose each other (sic)."

She also called out those dragging her family into the controversy, saying their comments had gone beyond concern and turned into bullying. "Bitch about me all you want. I can take it. But talking about my family without knowing them? That's not feminism. That's bullying dressed up as feminism," she wrote.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna appeared on the second episode of Koffee with Karan season 9, which premiered on October 21, 2026.

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'Asked him every day': Rashmika Mandanna reveals she asked Vijay Deverakonda to marry her '100 times' on KWK 9