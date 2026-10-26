Nayanthara to reunite with Rajinikanth after 5 years in Kamal Haasan-backed Dharman; poster out

South Indian actress Nayanthara has joined the cast of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Dharman. The film will mark her on-screen reunion with the superstar after five years. The duo last shared screen space in the 2021 film Annaatthe. Written and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the Tamil medical drama was earlier referred to as Thalaivar 173 and is being produced by Kamal Haasan.

The makers announced Nayanthara's casting through a poster shared on Sunday, October 25, 2026, across social media. Read on for more details.

Nayanthara to reunite with Rajinikanth in Kamal Haasan-backed Dharman

Announcing the casting update, Raaj Kamal Films International shared a poster on X (formerly Twitter). The poster features the silhouettes of Rajinikanth and Nayanthara standing face-to-face in front of a large, window-panelled glass window. The golden sunlight streaming through the window creates a dramatic backlit effect, leaving both figures largely in shadow.

For the caption, they wrote, "THE AURA IS DOUBLE...Welcoming the one and only #Nayanthara to DHARMAN..(sic)." Take a look below:

Before the 2021 film Annaatthe, Nayanthara and Rajinikanth have worked together in several films including Chandramukhi (2005), Kuselan (2008) and Darbar (2020).

Kamal Haasan shares first poster of Rajinikanth from Dharman

The first-look poster of Dharman was unveiled by Kamal Haasan on June 24, 2026. It offered a glimpse of Rajinikanth in an intense avatar, dressed in blue surgical scrubs in what appears to be a hospital setting.

Dharman: Production details

Dharman is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Kamal Haasan under Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI). The music for the film is composed by acclaimed composer Anirudh Ravichander. The cinematography is handled by Niketh Bommi, and editing by Pradeep E Ragav.

Nayanthara and Rajinikanth's work front

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Vishnu Edavan's Tamil film Hi alongside Kavin Raj and K Bhagyaraj. She also appeared in Yash's Kannada thriller Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, which also stars Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and others.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently enjoying the success of his action thriller Jailer 2. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and has already crossed Rs 700 crore worldwide in 11 days, as per Sacnilk. It's total worldwide gross collection recorded at Rs 710.35 crore.

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