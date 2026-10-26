Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 crosses Rs 700 crore, becomes highest-grossing Tamil film worldwide in 11 days

Rajinikanth's Tamil action thriller Jailer 2 continues its strong run at the box office. The film has crossed the Rs 700 crore mark worldwide within 11 days of its release, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film worldwide, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. The film's impressive performance has added another major milestone to the superstar's career. Read on to find out how much it collected on its Day 11 in India and worldwide box office.

Jailer 2 box office collection Day 11

According to Sacnilk, Jailer 2 recorded a 6.4% rise in its net collection compared to October 24, when it earned Rs 24.15 crore. The film collected Rs 17.35 crore from Tamil shows, followed by Rs 4.50 crore from Telugu shows, Rs 3.15 crore from Hindi shows and Rs 70 lakh from Kannada shows. With this, the film's total net collection in India stands at Rs 398.70 crore.

As for its worldwide collection, the film earned Rs 10 crore from overseas markets on Day 11, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 243.50 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 710.35 crore.

Top five highest-grossing Tamil films worldwide

It must be noted that Jailer 2 tops the list of the highest-grossing Tamil films worldwide with Rs 710.35 crore as of Day 11. It is followed by 2.0, Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, Jailer and Coolie. Take a look at the worldwide box office collections of the top five highest-grossing Tamil films below:

Jailer 2 - Rs 710.35 crore (as of Day 11) 2.0 - Rs 691 crore Leo - Rs 605.90 crore Jailer - Rs 604.75 crore Coolie - Rs 518 crore

Jailer 2: Know about the makers

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The film is a sequel to the 2023 hit film Jailer. Apart from Megastar Rajinikanth, the Tamil action thriller stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithu in the key roles.

The sequel also stars SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vidya Balan. Meanwhile, actors like Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff also appear in cameo roles.

Rajinikanth's work front

On the work front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Ashwath Marimuthu's Dharman, which also features Nayanthara in a key role. He will also reunite with Jailer 2 director Nelson Dilipkumar for an upcoming Tamil action comedy co-starring Kamal Haasan. Tentatively titled KH x RK, the film will mark Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan's on-screen reunion after 47 years.

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Jailer 2 box office collection day 10: Rajinikanth's film races towards Rs 700 crore worldwide, beats Border 2