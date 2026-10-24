Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 beats 2.0, Leo and Jailer to become fastest Tamil film to cross Rs 300 crore in India

Megastar Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has reached the Rs 300-crore mark in India faster than any Tamil film before it. The Nelson Dilipkumar-directed sequel achieved the milestone in seven days, beating the previous records held by 2.0, Leo and the original Jailer, according to Sacnilk.

The film's domestic net collection stood at Rs 334.35 crore at the end of its first week. It added another Rs 14.50 crore on Friday, October 23, taking its India net total to Rs 348.85 crore. Its worldwide gross has reached Rs 628.05 crore.

Jailer 2 beats 2.0, Leo and the original Jailer

The record puts Jailer 2 ahead of three major Tamil releases in the race to Rs 300 crore in India net collections. According to Sacnilk’s comparison, 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, reached the mark in eight days. Vijay's Leo took 11 days, while the first Jailer needed 16 days.

Here is how the four films compare:

Jailer 2 (2026): 7 days 2.0 (2018): 8 days Leo (2023): 11 days Jailer (2023): 16 days

The sequel opened in theatres on October 15 and benefited from the extended festive period, including the Dussehra holiday. Its daily collections have since come down from the opening-week highs, but the overall total has continued to grow.

Jailer 2 box office collection: day-wise figures

The film collected Rs 59.70 crore net on its opening day, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Friday and Rs 47.25 crore on Saturday. Sunday brought in Rs 55.85 crore, before the film added Rs 42.35 crore on Monday and Rs 46.80 crore on Tuesday, according to Sacnilk.

Collections dropped to Rs 28.15 crore on Wednesday and Rs 17.15 crore on Thursday. Friday’s estimated Rs 14.50 crore took the nine-day India net total to Rs 348.85 crore.

The latest figures put the film close to Rs 350 crore in domestic net collections. Its India gross stands at Rs 408.55 crore, while overseas markets have contributed to its worldwide total of Rs 628.05 crore. These are trade estimates and may change as final figures are updated.

Jailer 2 cast, director and release

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The cast includes Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.

The film is a sequel to Jailer, released in 2023, which had a reported lifetime worldwide gross of Rs 604.74 crore. Jailer 2 passed that figure in eight days, reaching Rs 606.05 crore worldwide by October 22, according to Sacnilk. Its current worldwide total is higher, at Rs 628.05 crore.

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Jailer 2 surpasses Jailer's lifetime collection in just 8 days; Rajinikanth's sequel beats Drishyam 3