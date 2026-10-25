Jailer 2 box office collection day 10: Rajinikanth's film races towards Rs 700 crore worldwide, beats Border 2

Jailer 2, starring legendary South Indian actor Rajinikanth, delivered an impressive performance at the box office on its second Saturday. After leaving behind Thalapathy Vijay's Leo as the fastest Tamil movie to earn Rs 300 crore in India, now its global earnings have now reached nearly Rs 700 crore. On its 10th day, the action thriller earned Rs 24.15 crore net in India, a significant jump from the Rs 14.50 crore it earned on Friday.

Breakdown of earnings in India by language

With the weekend surge, the film’s total worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 666.30 crore. In India, the film’s earnings were driven primarily by its Tamil version, with the Telugu, Hindi and Kannada versions also contributing.

The Tamil version earned Rs 16.25 crore from 5,545 shows. The Telugu version brought in Rs 4.40 crore from 1,835 shows, while the Hindi version collected Rs 2.90 crore from 4,008 shows. The Kannada version added Rs 60 lakh from 203 shows. This brings the total collection in India to Rs 24.15 crore.

What is the worldwide collection of Jailer 2?

Following its 10th-day earnings, the film’s total net collection in India stands at Rs 373 crore, with a total gross collection of Rs 436.80 crore. Overseas, the film earned Rs 10 crore in a single day, taking its total international gross collection to Rs 229.50 crore. Its total worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 666.30 crore.

Jailer 2 surpassed two other films

The film has overtaken the lifetime domestic collections of two other films. Jailer 2 has surpassed the domestic lifetime collections of Border 2 and Hanuman Ansh. Border 2 had a total collection of Rs 329 crore, while Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 339 crore.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. It is a sequel to the 2023 film Jailer. Along with Rajinikanth, actors Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithu, who appeared in the first film, have returned for the sequel.

The film also features S J Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vidya Balan. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff make cameo appearances.

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Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 beats 2.0, Leo and Jailer to become fastest Tamil film to cross Rs 300 crore in India