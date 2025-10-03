Once a water can supplier, now National Award-winning superstar delivering Rs 60 crore on day one: Guess who? From water cans to superstardom, this self-made Kannada star has defied all odds to rule the box office and win National Awards.

New Delhi:

There are several actors in the entertainment industry who have made a name for themselves without any help from insiders. The path for outsiders is often filled with challenges and obstacles. Some even take up odd jobs to make ends meet, but their passion for cinema keeps them going and helps them shine in this competitive industry.

Today, we're talking about one such Kannada actor who once made a living by supplying water cans and is now ruling the box office. The actor is none other than Rishab Shetty.

For the unversed, Rishab became a household name after the massive success of the folklore action epic 'Kantara', which was released in 2022. He went on to win two National Film Awards for the film in Best Actor and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment categories.

Rishab Shetty returns to screens with Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1

The actor-director Rishab Shetty returned to the big screens with the prequel to the 2022 film 'Kantara' titled 'Kantara A Legend - Chapter 1'. The movie was released on the occasion of Dusshera and Gandhi Jayanti. In terms of the box office collections, the film had a strong start at the box office, earning Rs 60 crore on its opening day across India. Notably, the film is made with a budget of Rs 125 crore.

Besides Rishab Shetty, who also directed the film, it features Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles.

Struggle before stardom

Before entering into entertainment industry, Rishab worked in production houses and even took on the role of a spotboy. During his difficult early years, he also sold water bottles to make ends meet. Today, he has firmly established himself among the stars who have delivered some of South Indian cinema's biggest hits.

Started his career as a villain

Rishab Shetty is considered one of the biggest stars in Kannada cinema, also known as a Sandalwood star. However, not many people know that he began his acting journey by playing a villain. The 42-year-old actor made his acting debut in the 2012 film Tuglak, alongside Rakshit Shetty. The film has an impressive IMDb rating of 8.7.

He later appeared in notable films such as Attahaasa, Lucia, and Ulidavaru Kandanthe before eventually stepping behind the camera as a director.

Made directorial debut in 2016

The Kantara fame actor made his directorial debut with the film 'Ricky', in which he also played a small role. He then went on to direct the romantic comedy 'Kirik Party' in 2016, which became a major hit.

Rishab Shetty’s highest-rated films

Rishab Shetty has appeared in several well-received Kannada films. Some of his highest-rated films on IMDb include:

Kantara – 8.7

Kirik Party – 8.2

Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai – 8.7

Rishab Shetty's personal life

For those who may not know, Rishab Shetty married Pragathi Shetty on February 9, 2017. She is a software professional and has also worked as a costume designer for a few Kannada films. The couple has two children, a son and a daughter.

Actor's upcoming projects

According to IMDb, Rishab has several projects in the pipeline. He will be seen portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the upcoming historical drama 'The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj', which is scheduled for a worldwide release on January 21, 2027. He is also part of Prasanth Varma’s much-awaited film 'Jai Hanuman', where he will be seen playing the role of Lord Hanuman.

