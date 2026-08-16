Raja Sen passes away at 71; all about veteran Bengali filmmaker's family

New Delhi:

Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen passed away at the age of 71 following a prolonged illness. The filmmaker was undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital for multiple health complications and was on ventilator support. His death has left the Bengali film industry and his admirers mourning the loss of a respected name in Bengali cinema.

Sen was known for his meaningful films, particularly stories centred around families, children and social themes. Over the course of his career, he also earned three National Film Awards for his work. While Sen was well known for his work, he kept his personal life private. Know about his family here.

Raja Sen's wife

For those who may not know, Raja Sen was married to Papiya Sen. The filmmaker and Papiya kept their personal life away from the spotlight, with limited details about their relationship being publicly available.

Raja Sen's daughters

The Damu-fame director Raja Sen is survived by his two daughters, Subhasree Sen and Sreyoshi Sen.

Raja Sen's film career

Sen began his career in television in the 1980s, directing plays before becoming associated with popular Bengali serials such as Subarnalata, Adarsha Hindu Hotel and Arogyo Niketan. He later moved to feature films and made his debut with Damu in 1996.

Damu went on to win the National Film Award for Best Children's Film. His documentary Suchitra Mitra also received a National Film Award, while Atmiyo Swajan won the award for Best Film on Family Welfare, taking his National Award tally to three.

His last completed feature, according to his filmography, was Bhalobasar Galpo, released in 2019.

Details about Raja Sen's death

As per PTI, veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen passed away on August 16 at the age of 71 after a prolonged illness. He was undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, where he was on ventilator support.

According to sources at the hospital, Sen's health had worsened in the last few days after he developed complications affecting his lungs, heart and kidneys. A senior doctor told PTI that his condition remained critical despite treatment.

Sen was initially admitted to a private hospital after suffering a lower-back injury. His health reportedly deteriorated during his treatment, following which he developed lung and cardiac complications. He was later shifted to SSKM Hospital on Monday, where he also developed kidney-related complications.

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Raja Sen dies at 71: Damu, Debipaksha to Bhalobasar Galpo, a look at his glorious filmography