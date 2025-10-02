Kantara A Legend - Chapter 1 Movie Review: A journey into myth, faith and fury of nature Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, a gritty folklore thriller written and directed by Rishab Shetty, has been released in theatres. Scroll further to read it's full movie review.

Movie Name: Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: October 2, 2025

Director: Rishab Shetty

Genre: Folklore-Thriller

Once in a blue moon a film hits cinemas that doesn't just tell a story; it transcends time and becomes an experience. Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 is one such film. This new installment returns to the roots of the magical folklore that was experienced in 2022 with the blockbuster Kantara. However, it's not a sequel, but a prequel, revealing how everything began. So let's deep dive into the world of Panjurli.

Story

The story takes us back to the times of the ancient Kadamba dynasty, where a ruthless king, intoxicated with power, is blinded by his selfishness. His greed leads him to a mysterious old man who possesses countless precious treasures. In pursuit of these treasures, the king's eyes are drawn to what we know as 'Kantara,' a sacred and peaceful land where tribes live in perfect harmony with nature.

But this is no ordinary land; it's a place protected by the gods. As the king's intentions to seize this land grow, nature begins to unleash its fury. As the king of the Bhangra kingdom, Vijayendra (Jayaram), his ruthless son, Kulasekhara (Gulshan Devaiah) and compassionate daughter, Kanakavati (Rukmini Vasanth) enter the story and events become more complicated.

One figure emerges prominent in this conflict: Barme (Rishab Shetty), the protector of Kantara, who is not only a leader but also a symbol of unwavering faith in his land and his people. When the residents of Kantara enter the territory of Bhangra, a confrontation becomes inevitable. What ensues is not just a war, but a struggle for culture, faith and survival.

Acting

Jayaram plays his character with such seriousness and dignity that he effortlessly carries the burden of the story on his shoulders. Gulshan Devaiah delivers such a hateful performance as Kulasekhara that the audience will hate his role and that is the triumph of a true artist.

Rishab Shetty, not only the lead actor but also the writer and director, proves to be the beating heart of the film on every level. His trance, the 'Guliga' sequence and the climax are all magical moments of cinema that will shake you to your core.

Technical aspect

The film is technically very rich. Arvind S Kashyap's cinematography immerses the audience in the mysterious and spiritual world of Kantara. Ajaneesh Loknath's background score brings the atmosphere to life, although the songs lack the depth they had in the first film, especially the impact of 'Varaha Roopam'. Suresh's editing is commendable, although some scenes, such as the prison scene and the moments before the tiger confrontation, could have been tighter.

Does Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 live up to the hype?

The answer to this question depends entirely on your viewing experience. After a slow start, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 takes off, not only pleasing to the eyes but also deeply immersing. The film's slow pace and some comical scenes may be off-putting to some viewers, but its climax, its emotions, and its technical simplicity ultimately make it a memorable experience.

Verdict

Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 is an experience that delves deeply into folklore, myths, and human values. This film is a rich and profound experience that can be experienced on the big screen. Hence, it rightly deserves 3.5 out of 5 stars.

Also Read: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Movie Review: A family entertainer that lacks depth

Latest Entertainment News