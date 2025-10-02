Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Movie Review: A family entertainer that lacks depth Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a dharma movie with lavish wedding in plot has hit in theatres. The family entertainer features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. Scroll further to read the full movie review.

Movie Name: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: October 2, 2025

Director: Shashank Khaitan

Genre: Family-Drama

Bollywood has always loved its weddings. From Hum Aapke Hain Koun to Band Baaja Baaraat and more recently Jugjugg Jeeyo, the 'shaadi film' has become its own sub-genre that carry a mix of colour, drama, romance and dance. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan has also joined this club that promised to have comedy, romance and emotional chaos set against the backdrop of a big fat desi wedding. While on paper, it has all the ingredients: a love triangle, fake dating, quirky family members, a lavish setting and a whole lot of Bollywood glitz. But how does it play out on screen? Let’s find out.

Story

It all begins with the so-called 'Sanskari' Sunny, whose life is entangled in family obligations and personal dilemmas. He crosses paths with Tulsi, who herself is navigating heartbreak and complicated emotions. Amid all this, a plan of fake romance is designed to make others jealous and set things right in their respective love lives. Of course, Bollywood tradition dictates that fake love often blossoms into something real and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari doesn’t shy away from that arc.

Along the way, narrative throws in a mix of jealous exes, awkward encounters, loud relatives and the usual shaadi-wedding chaos. If you’ve seen rom-coms before, none of this will shock you. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has all the typical Dharma ingredients like misunderstandings, big dance numbers, emotional revelations, and a climax where hearts are mended. But what keeps the film from being dull and predictable is the energy of its cast and its festive mood.

Direction and Writing

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan knows the grammar of a Bollywood rom-com inside out. His direction here in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari too is energetic, glossy and geared toward entertainment. He stages the wedding sequences with scale and spectacle, ensuring that every frame looks colourful and grand. Where he falters, however, is in balancing the froth with genuine depth. There are hints of emotional drama, but they rarely get the space to breathe before the film rushes back into comedy or song.

The writing of Shashank Khaitan and Ishita Moitra reflects the same strength and weakness. The dialogues are often funny and sharp, giving the film its lighter moments. But the screenplay as a whole leans too heavily on cliches, the fake relationship setup, the jealous ex, the climactic wedding drama, all familiar beats we’ve seen in multiple rom-coms. A tighter script with more emotional layering could have elevated the film from 'fun distraction' to 'memorable entertainer.'

Technical aspects

The film is unapologetically glossy. From lavish wedding sets to designer costumes, every frame screams 'big Bollywood wedding.' The production design deserves praise for creating an atmosphere that’s vibrant and celebratory, even if at times it feels more like a fashion show than a story. Especially the Udaipur portion has been shot really well.

The music, while being peppy, gives unforgettable tracks. There are a couple of catchy numbers that work in the moment, especially during dance sequences, but you might not hum them once you leave the theatre. Still, the choreography is fun and designed to get audiences clapping in their seats.

Acting

Varun Dhawan is playing it in his safe zone in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. He's playing the energetic, lovable hero, who's goofy, earnest and has a good comic rhythm. While some of his emotional moments feel a bit surface-level, his natural screen presence keeps Sunny likeable throughout.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor gets more room to play with subtle emotions. Her character, Tulsi is caught between past heartbreak and new possibilities and the actor somehow pulls it off. However, her chemistry with Varun sometimes feels inconsistent, it works in some scenes, but not always. Moreover, while she's able to handle the emotional scenes well, Janhvi looks poor is comedy frames. She looks stunning in the film’s lavish costumes, but beyond the glam, she manages to make Tulsi vulnerable and relatable in only key moments, lacking an overall depthtual performance.

As expected, the supporting duo of Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf add a lot of heart to the film. Sanya’s performance has a grounded quality, making her character feel emotionally real, while Rohit Saraf’s boyish charm brings a different energy. In many ways, their track ends up feeling more engaging than the main one. Maniesh Paul is the comic relief in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and he does his job well. His dialogues and timing bring some genuine laughs, especially when the script risks becoming too formulaic.

What works

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has quality entertainment factor. If you walk into the theatre looking for a lighthearted, colourful rom-com, then Varun and Janhvi's will do the job for you. The writing sprinkles in enough situational comedy and witty lines to keep the film breezy. The banter between characters, especially Sunny and Tulsi’s playful jabs are fine. Moreover, it’s hard not to be impressed by the sheer scale of the production. The film knows it’s meant to be a festive entertainer and fully embraces that role.

What doesn’t work

The biggest drawback of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is its predictability. You can see every twist coming, right down to the convenient resolution in the climax. From the title of the film to its trailer, everything suggested the ending and the plot of the film.

While the film flirts with themes of heartbreak and betrayal, it rarely dives deeper. The emotions stay at the surface, making the climax feel less earned. For viewers who like rom-coms with a genuine emotional punch, this might feel underwhelming. Moreover, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari lacks authentic chemistry, although Varun and Janhvi give their best, their pairing doesn’t always sparkle the way one hopes. At times, you feel more invested in the side characters than in the central romance.

But the biggest flaw in Shashank's film is his huge reliance on cliches. From exes creating drama to the inevitable wedding showdown, the script sticks to safe, well-worn and played cards. At the end, the film just feels like a remix of rom-coms we’ve already seen.

Verdict

This film is made for audiences who enjoy lighthearted Bollywood fare. Families, who are looking for a festive outing, couples wanting a breezy date movie or Varun and Janhvi fans, will likely enjoy it. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari doesn’t aim to be groundbreaking cinema. It doesn’t pretend to reinvent the rom-com wheel. Instead, it positions itself as an easy, colourful entertainer, one that relies on tried-and-tested formulas to deliver a cheerful viewing experience.

Yes, it’s predictable, it leans on cliches. But the film has it's heart at the right place. In a way, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is like a familiar wedding dish you’ve eaten a hundred times before. You know exactly how it tastes, you know it won’t surprise you, but you still eat it with a smile because it makes you feel good. That, in essence, is what this film is all about and hence, it deserves 2.5 out of 5 stars.

