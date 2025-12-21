Did you know Govinda once signed 70 films at one time? | Birthday special On his 62nd birthday, Govinda recalled a phase when he had 70 films in hand, explaining how projects overlapped, shut down, or were dropped due to dates.

New Delhi:

Over the years, Bollywood has given several versatile actors and Govinda is one such actor who delivered numerous hits during his career. He rose to fame in the late 1980s and throughout the 1990s. With his comic timing and unique dance style, Govinda has created a unique space for himself in the industry.

But did you know that Govinda once broke records by signing 70 films? On the occasion of his 62nd birthday, let us tell you about the time Govinda revealed working on multiple films simultaneously and when he had as many as 70 films in the pipeline.

He made his acting debut with the film Love 86 in 1986, where he was cast opposite Neelam Kothari and Tanuja Samarth. He went on to work in films like Ilzaam, Sadaa Suhagan, Pyaar Karke Dekho, and others.

When Govinda signed 70 films simultaneously

In an interview with ITMB Shows, Govinda clarified the rumours about having signed numerous films following his early success, by saying, "I had 70 films." When asked if he really juggled all those films at once, he replied, "No, I had 70 films at one time."

He also explained that he was not able to finish every film and eventually had to drop a few. "Later on, 8-10 closed themselves, or maybe 5-6 did. Then 4-5 films I had to leave because of dates and scheduling."

He further mentioned that he chose to sign several films together since all of them were very different from one another. "The first release was Love 86 where I did romantic comedy and dance. In Ilzaam, my role was emotional. Then, Pyaar Karke Dekho released recently and it had buffoonery type of loud comedy. Next is Sindoor with Neelam, which is a total social film with family subject."

Govinda's work front

Talking about the work front, the 62-year-old actor Govinda is all set to make a comeback on the big screen after a 6-year gap. For the unversed, he was last seen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja. In June 2025, the actor shared this announcement with the fans and followers by sharing a fun video, writing, "Doing rehearsal for my forthcoming film duniyadari."

However, the details regarding the film's plot are not revealed yet.

Also Read: Before stardom in films, Tamannaah Bhatia appeared in an Indian Idol winner’s music video at 15