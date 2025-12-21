Before stardom in films, Tamannaah Bhatia appeared in an Indian Idol winner’s music video at 15 Long before films and red carpets, Tamannaah Bhatia made a quiet on-screen appearance at 15 in a popular music video by an Indian Idol winner.

New Delhi:

Before becoming one of Bollywood's known faces, even before gracing red carpets and starring in multi-lingual blockbusters, Tamannaah Bhatia was just a teenager chasing a dream. And like many stories from the early 2000s, hers began with a music video.

If you listened to pop albums around 2005, you probably remember 'Lafzon Mein,' the hit song by Abhijeet Sawant, the first winner of Indian Idol. After his win, he was everywhere, on TV, on stage, and on music channels. But what most people probably didn't realise was that the girl in the video was 15-year-old Tamannaah Bhatia.

This Indian Idol music video featured a 15-year-old Tamannaah Bhatia

In the video, Tamannaah plays a demure girlfriend, her smile captivating and her presence undeniable. Full of innocence, she brought an emotional depth to the scenes that seemed far beyond her years. Yet, there was something special about her. Her ease in front of the camera and her expressive gestures had a certain charm that lingered long after the video ended.

Even though it was a small role, it was enough to catch attention. Soon after, Tamannaah made her film debut and began establishing herself in South Indian cinema. Over the years, she rose to stardom, working across the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries; starring in mega-projects like Baahubali and Lust Stories 2, and continuously reinventing herself.

Watch the full song here:

Tamannaah Bhatia’s recent work and upcoming films

Tamannaah Bhatia, who took over everyone with her dance numbers like Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2 and Gafoor from The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, was last seen in Prime Video's limited series Do You Wanna Partner. Moreover, she was also seen in Baahubali - The Epic.

Now she will next be seen in No Entry 2. The sequel confirmed by Boney Kapoor also features Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mallika Sherawat, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra, Manushi Chhillar, Johny Lever, Khushi Kapoor and Aisha Sharma.

