Did you know Dhurandhar's 'Lyari set' was not created in India? Know Ranveer Singh starrer's shooting location

Dhurandhar's major story is based in the Lyari area of ​​Pakistan. But do you know that the set for Lyari, the required considerable effort to create, was not set up in India?

Dhurandhar is receiving widespread acclaim and is performing well at the box office. Audiences are eager to learn every detail about the film. From the BTS moments to massive sets of Aditya Dhar's film, Dhurandhar has kept the audiences invested not only in theatres but also online.

Amid all this, Dhurandhars production designer, Saini S Johare, has shared several insights about the film, including specific details about the shooting process.

20 days of hard work

Speaking to Hollywood Reporter India, Saini S Johare revealed that the film depicts the Lyari area of ​​Pakistan and The Lyari set was built in Bangkok, Thailand. Johare said, 'We had to build a 6-acre set in 20 days. We couldn't take many people from India to Bangkok. So I had to collaborate with local artists there. 500 people from Thailand worked day and night every day to build the set.'

Finding the right location in Thailand

According to Johare, most of the scenes depicting Lyari, the old area of ​​Karachi, Pakistan, were shot in Bangkok. To add more depth to the story, another large set was built in Mumbai. Johare explained, 'With the big stars we had, shooting the scenes in Mumbai was impossible. We needed a very large space. We looked at locations in several countries, but finally, we found one in Thailand. There, we got the space to build a large set.'

Dhurandhar plot

The film Dhurandhar explores the connections between Pakistani politicians, gangsters and terrorist networks. Set in the Lyari area of ​​Karachi, the film tells the story of an Indian spy sent to infiltrate terrorist organisations.

Cast and box office success

The film stars Ranveer Singh along with Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Sanjay Dutt. Released on December 5, the film has collected Rs 398 crore at the box office as of the time of writing. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and produces by Jio Films Jyoti Deshpande.

