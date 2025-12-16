Rishab Shetty finally reacts to Ranveer Singh's Daiva controversy, calls it 'uncomfortable incident' Weeks after Ranveer Singh's Daiva controversy angered social media users, Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 actor Rishabh Shetty has reacted to the controversy.

New Delhi:

A few weeks ago, on the IFFI stage, Ranveer Singh mimicked the Daiva sequence from Kantara in front of Rishab Shetty. The actor faced significant criticism afterward and even apologised. Now, weeks later, the Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 actor has reacted to the controversy.

The National Award-winning actor said that he feels 'uncomfortable' when someone tries to imitate his culture and traditions.

Did Rishab Shetty feel hurt?

Rishab Shetty recently attended an event where he explained that the Daiva are sacred and therefore, people should not mock them by trying to imitate them without proper guidance. 'It makes me uncomfortable. While most of the film is cinema and performance, the Daiva part is sensitive and sacred. Wherever I go, I request people not to perform it on stage or make fun of it. It is deeply connected to us emotionally,' the actor said.

Ranveer Singh's actions

Although Shetty didn't name anyone, his statement is clearly aimed at the incident involving Ranveer Singh's mimicry. His statement comes days after the controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh mimicking the popular Daiva moment from Kantara during a session at IFFI. Singh called the character a female ghost, crossed his eyes, stuck out his tongue, and mimicked the character. Rishab Shetty was laughing beside him. Ranveer also jokingly said, 'Does anyone here want to see me in Kantara 3? Tell this man.'

The actor faced criticism

The clip quickly went viral, leading to disappointment among netizens. Following the criticism, Ranveer Singh also apologised and said, 'My intention was to highlight Rishab's brilliant performance in the film.' As an actor, I know how much effort must have gone into performing that scene in that way, for which I greatly admire him. I have always had immense respect for every culture, tradition, and belief of our country. If I have hurt anyone's feelings, I sincerely apologise.'

The film's scene is culturally sensitive

In Kantara, Chaamundi appears in one of the film's most intense and spiritually charged scenes, depicted as the fierce and protective sister of Guliga Daiva. This scene blends ritualistic movements, trance-like energy and coastal folklore, making it highly significant in Tulu and Bhuta Kola traditions. Her presence embodies divine wrath and ancestral spirits, which is why many viewers consider any mockery of this portrayal disrespectful.

Also Read: Zaira Wasim, Dangal actor, seeks 'unconditional apology' from Nitish Kumar after hijab row: 'As a Muslim…'