Wardha local body election results 2025: Who is winning in Wardha district? Check here Wardha local body election results 2025 LIVE Updates: The local body elections are going to be crucial for the Mahayuti, which also comprises Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, after the alliance's exceptional performance in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections.

Wardha:

The counting of votes for the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in Maharashtra is underway, but according to the early trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti government has taken a massive lead in all local bodies. It must be noted that the local body elections are going to be crucial for the Mahayuti, which also comprises Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), after the alliance's exceptional performance in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections.

The local body elections will also test the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which consists Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-UBT and the Congress. The MVA was decimated in the 2024 Maharashtra elections and the opposition bloc is trying to make a comeback in the state, which has 288 assembly constituencies and 48 Lok Sabha seats.

Who is winning in the Wardha district?

The Wardha district has six municipal councils - Aarvi, Deoli, Hinganghat, Pulgaon, Sindi Railway, and Wardha.

Aarvi Municipal Council: Counting underway

Deoli Municipal Council: Counting underway

Hinganghat Municipal Council: Counting underway

Pulgaon Municipal Council: Counting underway

Sindi Railway Municipal Council: Counting underway

Wardha Municipal Council: Congress

What had happened in the Wardha district in the previous elections?

The previous local body elections were held in the Wardha district comprising in 2016, and the BJP had won in all the six municipal councils here.

Aarvi Municipal Council:

Total Seats in 2016: 23

BJP: 23

Deoli Municipal Council:

Total Seats in 2016: 17

BJP: 11

Congress: 6

Hinganghat Municipal Council:

Total Seats in 2016: 38

BJP: 28

NCP: 4

Independents: 3

Others: 2

Shiv Sena: 1

Pulgaon Municipal Council:

Total Seats in 2016: 18

BJP: 8

BSP: 5

Independents: 3

Congress: 2

Sindi Railway Municipal Council:

Total Seats in 2016: 17

BJP: 8

Congress: 6

NCP: 2

Independent: 1

Wardha Municipal Council:

Total Seats in 2016: 38

BJP: 26

NCP: 6

Congress: 5

CPI-M: 1