Nagpur Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: According to the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC), the Nagpur district has 346 municipal council seats and 204 nagar panchayat seats.

The results for the high-importance municipal council (nagar parishad) and municipal panchayat (nagar panchayat) elections in Maharashtra will be declared on Wednesday (December 3), days after the polling was held on over 13,000 polling stations. The Maharashtra municipal council and nagar panchayat elections are going to be a crucial test for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government, which had swept the 2024 assembly elections in the state. A key district where polling was held was the Nagpur district. According to the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC), the Nagpur district has 346 municipal council seats and 204 nagar panchayat seats.

Click here to catch all the live updates on Maharashtra local body election results 2025

Live updates :Nagpur Local Body Election Results 2025

  • 9:47 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting to begin shortly

    The counting of votes will begin shortly. The local body elections are going to be crucial for the ruling Mahayuti government, which consists the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The alliance had swept the 2024 assembly elections in the state. 

  • 9:42 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in Parshivni Nagar Panchayat in Nagpur district in previous election?

    2018 Results:
    BJP: 11
    Shiv Sena: 4
    Congress: 2

  • 9:42 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in Mouda Nagar Panchayat in Nagpur district in previous election?

    2018 Results:
    BJP: 8
    Congress: 5
    Shiv Sena: 2
    Independents: 2

  • 9:37 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in Mahadula Nagar Panchayat in Nagpur district in previous election?

    2019 Results:
    BJP: 11
    Congress: 4
    BSP: 1
    Others: 1

  • 9:37 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in Bhiwapur Nagar Panchayat in Nagpur district in previous election?

    2015 Results:
    Congress: 5
    Shiv Sena: 4
    BJP: 3
    BSP: 3
    Independents: 2

  • 9:34 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What are the nagar panchayats in Nagpur district?

    The nagar panchayats in Nagpur district are Bahadura, Besa Pipla, Bhiwapur, Bidgaon-Tarodi (Khurd)-Pandhurna, Godhani Railway, Kandri Kanhan, Kondhali, Mahadula, Mouda, Nildoh, Parshivni, and Yerkheda.

     

  • 9:29 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Over 200 nagar panchayat seats in Nagpur district

    According to the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC), the Nagpur district has 204 nagar panchayat seats.

     

  • 9:23 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in Kanhan-Pimpari Municipal Council in Nagpur in previous elections?

    Total Seats in 2015: 17
    BJP: 11
    Shiv Sena: 3
    Congress: 2
    Independent: 1

  • 9:23 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in Wadi Municipal Council in Nagpur in previous elections?

    Total Seats in 2015: 25
    BJP: 10
    BSP: 6
    NCP: 4
    Shiv Sena: 2
    Independents: 2
    Congress: 1

  • 9:12 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in Mowad Municipal Council in Nagpur in previous elections?

    Total Seats in 2015: 17
    BJP: 9
    NCP: 5
    Shiv Sena: 2
    Congress: 1

  • 9:12 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in Wanadongari Municipal Council in Nagpur in previous elections?

    Total Seats in 2018: 21
    BJP: 19
    NCP: 1
    Independent: 1

  • 9:07 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in Umred Municipal Council in Nagpur in previous elections?

    Total Seats in 2017: 25
    BJP: 19
    Congress: 6

  • 9:07 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in Saoner Municipal Council in Nagpur in previous elections?

    Total Seats in 2017: 20
    BJP: 11
    Congress: 6
    Others: 3

  • 9:07 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in Ramtek Municipal Council in Nagpur in previous elections?

    Total Seats in 2017: 17
    BJP: 13
    Shiv Sena: 2
    Congress: 2

     

  • 9:07 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in Narkhed Municipal Council in Nagpur in previous elections?

    Total Seats in 2017: 17
    NCP: 8
    Others: 5
    Shiv Sena: 3
    Independent: 1

  • 9:05 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in Mohpa Municipal Council in Nagpur in previous elections?

    Total Seats in 2017: 17
    Congress: 10
    BJP: 5
    NCP: 2

  • 9:05 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in Khapa Municipal Council in Nagpur in previous elections?

    Total Seats in 2017: 17
    BJP: 15
    Congress: 1
    Independent: 1

     

  • 9:05 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in Katol Municipal Council in Nagpur in previous elections?

    Total Seats in 2017: 23
    Others: 22
    BJP: 1

  • 9:04 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in Kamtee Municipal Council in Nagpur in previous elections?

    Total Seats in 2017: 32
    Congress: 16
    BJP: 8
    Independents: 3
    Others: 3
    BSP: 1
    Shiv Sema: 1

     

  • 9:04 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in Kalmeshwar-Bramhni Municipal Council in Nagpur in previous elections?

    Total Seats in 2017: 17
    Congress: 8
    BJP: 5
    Shiv Sena: 2
    NCP: 2

     

  • 9:04 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in Butibori Municipal Council in Nagpur in previous elections?

    Total Seats in 2019: 18
    BJP: 12
    Shiv Sena: 4
    NCP: 2

     

  • 8:55 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What are the municipal councils in Nagpur district?

    The municipal councils in Nagpur district are Butibori, Kalmeshwar-Bramhni, Kamtee, Katol, Khapa, Mohpa, Narkhed, Ramtek, Saoner, Digdoh (Devi), Umred, Wanadongari, Mowad, Wadi, and Kanhan-Pimpari.

     

  • 8:54 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Over 340 municipal council seats in Nagpur district

    According to the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC), the Nagpur district has 346 municipal council seats.

     

  • 8:54 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Polling was held earlier

    The polling for the crucial municipal council (nagar parishad) and municipal panchayat (nagar panchayat) elections in Maharashtra was held earlier at more than 13,000 polling stations.

     

  • 8:54 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting of votes to begin 10 am

    The counting of votes to declare the unicipal council (nagar parishad) and municipal panchayat (nagar panchayat) elections in Maharashtra will begin at 10 am on Wednesday.

     

