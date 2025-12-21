Live Nagpur Local Body Election Results 2025: Can Mahayuti win Nagpur? Counting to begin shortly Nagpur Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: According to the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC), the Nagpur district has 346 municipal council seats and 204 nagar panchayat seats.

The results for the high-importance municipal council (nagar parishad) and municipal panchayat (nagar panchayat) elections in Maharashtra will be declared on Wednesday (December 3), days after the polling was held on over 13,000 polling stations. The Maharashtra municipal council and nagar panchayat elections are going to be a crucial test for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government, which had swept the 2024 assembly elections in the state. A key district where polling was held was the Nagpur district. According to the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC), the Nagpur district has 346 municipal council seats and 204 nagar panchayat seats.