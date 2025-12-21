Who is Sameer Minhas? All about Pakistan teenager who smashed 172 runs against India in U19 Asia Cup final 19-year-old Pakistan batter Sameer Minhas was brilliant for Pakistan in the first innings of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final. With his brilliant ton, read to know more about the star batter and his record in the tournament.

Dubai:

The Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 final saw arch-rivals India and Pakistan taking on each other. The two sides locked horns at the ICC Academy in Dubai in the title clash on December 21, and the clash began with Pakistan coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

While team India hoped for a good performance with the ball, the side was left struggling to cope thanks to an exceptional century by Pakistan batter Sameer Minhas. Opening the innings for his side, Minhas smashed a quickfire century, achieving the milestone in just 71 deliveries.

His knock was also the second-fastest century in the ongoing U19 Asia Cup 2025, sitting right below Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s tally. Making quite a name for himself, Minhas’ exceptional knock against India could have the potential to catapult him right to the top.

Who is Sameer Minhas?

Just 19 years old, Sameer Minhas is the younger brother of Arafat Minhas, who has played four T20Is for Pakistan so far. Despite being so young, Minhas continues to show signs of promise with some stellar performances already behind him.

In the U19 Asia Cup 2025, Minhas has been one of Pakistan’s best performers. Before the century in the final against India, Sameer had played four games for the Men in Green in the tournament. In the four matches, he kicked off his campaign by scoring 177* runs against Malaysia in Dubai. He was then dismissed for nine runs against India in the group stage.

However, he was quick to follow it up with scores of 44 and 69* in his next two games against UAE and Bangladesh. One of the brightest prospects for his side, Minhas’s ton in the final has helped him set up his side for a big total in the final.

