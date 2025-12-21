Worry for Australia, Nathan Lyon leaves field in Adelaide on day 5 due to hamstring injury Veteran Australia spinner Nathan Lyon was captured clinching at his hamstring and limping off the field as he hurt himself while fielding on day 4 of the ongoing third Ashes 2025-26 Test.

In a major development and moment of worry for Cricket Australia, veteran spinner Nathan Lyon, after a stellar show on day 4 of the ongoing third Test, was captured walking off the field while clutching at his hamstring on the final day of the clash.

The incident occurred in the 77th over. English batter Jamie Smith went on to play a delivery towards fine leg. Lyon, placed there, managed to stop the ball with a dive, but after doing so, he was captured limping and leaving the field with the physio.

The veteran spinner left the ground for the hospital for scans. An Australian spokesperson also confirmed that he would not be taking further part in the game.

England put up resilient fight against Aussies in Adelaide

Speaking of the game between Australia and England, the hosts put in an incredible all-round performance across the first four days of the third Test. The clash began with Australia batting first, and the side managed to post a total of 371 runs in the first innings.

The side then limited England to a score of 286 runs after a stellar show with the ball. To follow it up, the Aussies once again put in a good showing with the bat, amassing 349 runs in the second innings, posting a target of 435 runs for the English to chase down.

Looking to win their first Test of the series, England saw their top order crumble as Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope were sent packing early. However, Zak Crawley came forward and put up a brilliant fight. The side ended day 4 on a score of 207/6, with Jamie Smith and Will Jacks standing tall at the crease, looking to put some hope in the minds of the English fans.

