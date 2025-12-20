Which three IPL franchises don't have a player in India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad? Check here The BCCI named a strong Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 with all bases well covered. However, the likes of Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma could not find a place in the Indian team. Here are the IPL franchises which don't have a single player in the World Cup squad.

New Delhi:

With less than 50 days to go for the T20 World Cup 2026, defending champions India have named their squad for the global showpiece that will be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 onwards.

The T20 World Cup will be taking place in India for the first time since 2016, and the Men in Blue will have three historical records in sight for the tournament. India will be hunting to become the first team to: defend the T20 World Cup, win the T20 World Cup at home and become the maiden team to win three T20 World titles.

The BCCI has named a strong squad for the tournament with Suryakumar Yadav set to lead the team in its title defence. However, his deputy, Shubman Gill, has been dropped from the team with Axar Patel reinstated as the vice-captain.

Here's how India's World Cup squad looks like

India's top order features the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, while the middle order has options in Suryakumar, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube.

The lower-order features Rinku Singh, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, while the bowling unit has Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

Talking about the players from the IPL franchises, there are stars from seven teams in India's squad, with three exceptions.

RCB, RR and LSG only teams with no Indian in World Cup squad

Meanwhile, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants feature no player in the Indian squad.

RCB's Jitesh Sharma was part of the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa and the preceding one against Australia. However, he missed out on a spot as India went with Ishan Kishan, who can open and Rinku Singh, the more experienced finisher. RCB talisman Virat Kohli has already retired from T20Is.

For RR, Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on a spot in the T20 World Cup after being a second-choice opener in the 2024 World Cup. Sanju Samson, who is the first-choice keeper-batter in the World Cup squad, has switched franchises to Chennai Super Kings.

For LSG, Rishabh Pant was the closest candidate, but he is currently not in the scheme of things as a wicketkeeper batter with India having the likes of Samson, Kishan and Jitesh ahead of him.

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2026:

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-capt), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wk)