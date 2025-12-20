From Abhishek Sharma to Rinku Singh, 5 players who will be playing in T20 World Cup for first time The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, with seven changes to the squad that won the title in 2024. Meanwhile, five players have been picked in a T20 World Cup for the first time.

New Delhi:

India gear up for the T20 World Cup title defence as they have named their 15-member squad for the upcoming edition of the tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

The Men in Blue have dropped their vice-captain, Shubman Gill, from the squad for the World Cup, which is the same for the five-match series against New Zealand. Axar Patel has been reinstated as the vice-captain, while India have two wicketkeeping openers in the team.

Sanju Samson is the first-choice wicketkeeper batter who is set to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma, while Ishan Kishan has been picked as the second-choice keeper opener in the squad. Meanwhile, there will be some fresh faces in the Indian team who will be playing in a T20 World Cup for the very first time.

5 players who will play a T20 World Cup for first time

1 - Abhishek Sharma: Hard-hitting opener Abhishek Sharma is set to feature in his first-ever World Cup. He made his debut in the series immediately after the T20 World Cup 2024 against Zimbabwe and followed a century with a duck on his debut.

He has been one of India's mainstays, having slammed 1602 runs in T20 cricket in 2025, falling just short of the all-time India record of Virat Kohli, who had scored 1614 in 2016.

2 - Tilak Varma: Tilak is another player who is set to feature in his first World Cup in the T20 showpiece next year. He has been one of the star performers for India in recent times and has been a mainstay now.

Tilak made his T20I debut in August 2023 but became a mainstay in the Indian team from the Asia Cup 2025 onwards.

3 - Rinku Singh: Rinku had agonisingly missed out on a place in India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 as the Men in Blue wanted to go with an extra spin option in the challenging conditions in the USA.

Rinku has been around the Indian team since mid-2023, but could not play the 2024 World Cup. He was also dropped from the T20I series against South Africa, but has now made his way back into the team.

4 - Washington Sundar: Washington Sundar is also in line to play his first World Cup after being named in the 15-member squad for the 2024 showpiece. Sundar made his T20I debut way back in December 2017, but never played a World Cup before.

5 - Harshit Rana: Fast-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana has also been named in the World Cup squad for the first time. Rana made his T20I debut earlier in the year against England and adds a batting cushion at No.9, while providing his stock ability of pace bowling.

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2026:

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-capt), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wk)