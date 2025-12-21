Australia retain the Ashes, script dominant victory against England in third Test Australia put in an incredible performance against England in the third Test of the ongoing series at Adelaide. Defeating the side by 82 runs, the Aussies managed to retain the Ashes urn, after winning their third straight Test.

In a showcase of pure dominance, Australia have successfully retained the Ashes after they defeated England across the first three Test matches of the ongoing series. The two sides locked horns for the third Test at the Adelaide Oval, and in a similar story to that of the last two Tests, the Aussies once again managed to dominate England, defeating them by 82 runs.

The two sides locked horns at the Adelaide Oval in the third Test, and the game saw Australia come in to bat first. The side posted a total of 371 runs in the first innings, thanks to Usman Khawaja scoring 82 runs, with Alex Carey adding 106 runs on the board.

As England hoped for a good performance with the bat, the side crumbled down to a score of 286 runs in the first innings. Ben Stokes was the highest run getter for the visitors in the first innings with 83 runs to his name.

Australia continued dominance against England across the five days

Speaking of the second innings, the Aussies came out to bat, and Travis Head put forth an incredible performance, scoring 170 runs in 219 deliveries. Furthermore, Alex Carey added 72 runs on the board as Australia posted a total of 349 runs in the second innings, giving England a target of 435 runs to chase down.

While the visitors hoped for a good showing with the bat in the run chase, they were left bamboozled by Australia’s bowling attack. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon were the highest wicket takers for Australia in the second innings, taking three wickets each; Scott Boland took one wicket as well. Despite some resilient partnerships by England on day 4, they crumbled on a score of 352, as Australia won the game by 82 runs.

