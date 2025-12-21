Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg Local Body Polls Result: BJP takes decisive lead; MVA trails behind Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg lie in Konkan division, alongside Palghar, Raigad and Thane. The division, however, has seven districts but voting did not happen in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban.

The counting of votes is currently underway for the Maharashtra local body polls. As per the trends so far, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is leading in Sindhudurg’s Malvan. In Sawantwadi, BJP is leading in 4 of 20 wards, while the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have maintained a lead on one seat each. In Vengurla Municipal Council, out of the first 8 seats declared, the BJP won 7 seats, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena secured 1 seat.

Polling was conducted in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in two phases on December 2 and 20. This election would serve as a litmus test for the Mahayuti and MVA as polls are due for next month across Municipal Corporations in the state.

Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg lie in Konkan division, alongside Palghar, Raigad and Thane. The division, however, has seven districts but voting did not happen in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban.

In total, the Konkan Division has 562 seats across 22 Municipal Councils and 85 seats across 5 Nagar Panchayats.

About Ratnagiri

Ratnagiri has 100 seats of Municipal Councils and 51 seats of Nagar Panchayats.

Municipal Councils

Chiplun- 28 seats

Khed- 20 seats

Rajapur- 20 seats

Ratnagiri- 32 seats

Nagar Panchayats

Lanja- 17 seats

Devrukh- 17 seats

Guhagar- 17 seats

About Sindhudurg

Sindhudurg has 60 seats of Municipal Councils and 17 seats of Nagar Panchayats.

Municipal Councils

Malvan- 20 seats

Sawantwadi- 20 seats

Vengurla- 20 seats

Nagar Panchayats

Kankavali- 17 seats