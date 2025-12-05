Delhi continues to bear the brunt of toxic air; AQI registered above 300 in several areas Former Congress chief and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi has criticised the government over deteriorating air quality in Delhi. She has asked the government to fix the issue, asserting that children and elderly people were facing difficulties.

New Delhi:

Delhi continues to reel under toxic air as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in most parts of the national capital continues to remain in the “very poor” category. Visuals from Akshardham area shows a thick layer of smog shrouding the sky. The AQI here was registered at 348 in the morning.

In Anand Vihar area as well, a blanket of smog was seen, with AQI at 348, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

India Gate and Kartavya Path area, however, saw a bit respite from the toxic air, with AQI registered at 267 in ‘poor’ category.

As per the CPCB standards, an AQI between 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

The Delhi Pollution has created a massive uproar in Parliament as well. Several lawmakers reached the Parliament on Thursday with masks and oxygen cylinders in a symbolic protest against the government over toxic air in the national capital.

Sonia Gandhi seeks action

"It's the government's responsibility to do something. Children are dying, and elderly people like me are severely impacted by this. They can't breathe... I have also written an article as to what is in my mind and what should be done," she said.

LG Saxena, CM Gupta convene high-level meeting

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday held a high-level meeting at Lok Niwas over the issue of pollution in the national capital. Strict instructions were issued to officials for controlling dust and removing debris at public places.

CM Gupta said a separate review committee headed by the chief secretary has been constituted, which will review pollution-control measures on a daily basis and issue orders or advisories thereafter.

The Delhi CMO, in an official statement, said no negligence of any kind would be tolerated.