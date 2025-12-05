Who is Major General Roman Gofman? Israel's New Mossad Chief with no intelligence background Born in 1976 in Belarus, Gofman moved to Israel in 1990. Five years later, he joined the Israeli military's armoured corps and served as a tank commander in the 188th Armoured Brigade. Gofman is known for his closeness with Netanyahu.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday appointed his military secretary Major General Roman Gofman as the next director of country's foreign intelligence agency Mossad. He will succeed David Barnea, whose five-year term will end in June next year.

Though Gofman has no background in working in the intelligence, Netanyahu's office said the major general is a "highly distinguished officer" who has exceptional professional capabilities. It further said that Gofman has "maintained continuous coordination" with all intelligence and security agencies.

"His appointment as the prime minister’s military secretary in the midst of the war… proved that he possesses exceptional professional capabilities, from his rapid entry into the role to his immediate and significant involvement in the seven arenas of the war," the statement from Israeli Prime Minister's Office (PMO) read.

The PMO further said Gofman played a key role with Mossad in the ongoing war against Hamas, while lauding his "creativity, initiative, ingenuity, deep knowledge of the enemy, complete discretion, and strict confidentiality." "The prime minister believes that Maj. Gen. Gofman is the most qualified and suitable candidate to serve as Mossad director and wishes him great success in this important role," it said.

Who is Major General Roman Gofman, the new Mossad director?

Born in 1976 in Belarus, Gofman moved to Israel in 1990. Five years later, he joined the Israeli military's armoured corps and served as a tank commander in the 188th Armoured Brigade. According to a report by The Times of Israel, Gofman also commanded the 75th Battalion of the 7th Armoured Brigade.

In 2013, he became the operations officer of the 36th Division. Two years later, he was sent to the West Bank, but he was sent back to the 7th Armoured Brigade in 2017. In 2020, he was made the commander of the 210th 'Bashan' Regional Division. After the October 7 attacks, he was sent to the Gaza border, where he got injured in an attack.

Currently, he is serving as the military secretary to Netanyahu. According to The Times of Israel, Gofman is known for his closeness with Netanyahu. Though he has given many controversial statements in the past, he continues to enjoy the Israeli prime minister's trust.

