Horoscope today [December 5, 2025]: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs Horoscope today, 5 December 2025: Paush Krishna Paksha Pratipada and Jupiter turning retrograde in Gemini set the tone. Read Aries to Pisces' daily Rashifal, lucky colour and number.

Today marks the Paush Krishna Paksha Pratipada Tithi on a Friday. The Pratipada Tithi will remain until 12:56 a.m. Siddha Yoga will continue until 8:08 a.m., after which Sadhya Yoga will begin. Rohini Nakshatra will be in effect until 11:46 a.m., followed by Mrigashirsha. This evening at 5:25 p.m., Jupiter turns retrograde in Gemini.

With these celestial shifts in place, here is your complete horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today

Today brings progress on stalled tasks, and you will benefit from maintaining a positive attitude. Spend some time reviewing long-term plans. Family support will help you move closer to your goals. You may also realise the value of your loved ones in shaping your life. Your calm and composed nature will allow you to resolve issues with ease. Business matters are likely to yield higher-than-expected profits.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 9

Taurus horoscope today

The day will help accelerate your business activities. You may receive gains from an old investment. It is an excellent day for planning and making firm decisions. You will stay focused on completing your tasks, and your efforts will begin to show results. If you have been wanting to open up to someone, today is favourable. Luck will support you, and you will show empathy toward others’ concerns.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 6

Gemini horoscope today

You will experience a cheerful and productive day. New ideas and work opportunities may come your way, and your business is likely to grow. Your financial situation will improve. The day is favourable for romantic relationships, and students will take an interest in learning new things. Avoid unnecessary disputes. Social respect will rise, and you may receive a thoughtful gift from your partner. Married life will feel harmonious, and you may plan an outing together.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 2

Cancer horoscope today

This will be a moderately favourable day. Stay optimistic and complete pending tasks at work—you will succeed. Those in politics may be entrusted with important responsibilities. Work performance will remain strong, and financial issues at home may start to ease. Avoid delaying tasks for later. Spending time with family will strengthen bonds.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 4

Leo horoscope today

Your day looks pleasant, and the people you meet are likely to be impressed by you. Maintain politeness while communicating. You may feel unsure about your career, but guidance from an experienced person will offer clarity. Health will remain steady. Children may spend the day playing and staying active. Married life will feel more balanced. Keep an eye on your expenses.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 1

Virgo horoscope today

Your focus will be on completing office-related tasks, and today is suitable for finishing pending work. Your financial condition will improve. Confidence will be your biggest strength, helping you achieve results. Administrative work may require patience. You will feel proud of your children’s achievements, and family life will remain stable with continued support from siblings.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 3

Libra horoscope today

You will be flooded with new ideas and may feel particularly energetic. Some changes in your plans could prove beneficial. You may prepare to expand your business or try something new. Use logic over emotions when making decisions. Financial gains may help you pay off debts. Meaningful discussions with family may take place, and the day is promising for those in music or creative fields. Ongoing issues will find solutions.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 1

Scorpio horoscope today

Advice from elders will work in your favour today. Sudden financial gains are likely. You may participate in social work, which will enhance your reputation. Even if some people try to challenge you, your presence of mind will help you overcome them. New opportunities may arise at the workplace, and support from a senior official will be helpful.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 3

Sagittarius horoscope today

Your inclination toward spirituality will grow today. You may spend time with family in religious or devotional activities. Political involvement may increase. Your standing in the neighbourhood will improve. Students in science-related fields will have a productive day. Relationships with your mother will strengthen. You will receive support from your father in business matters. Lifestyle changes may benefit you, and couples may plan an outing.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 8

Capricorn horoscope today

Your seniors will appreciate your work today, and your salary may even increase, keeping you cheerful. Maintain respectful communication with senior colleagues. Students will find the day favourable, and your strong performance will reflect positively on your career. Business prospects look promising, and financial gains will help you address pending commitments. Advice from elders at home will prove useful.

Lucky colour: Violet

Lucky number: 6

Aquarius horoscope today

The day will work in your favour. You may contribute to social causes. Success at work will match your expectations. You may have an important conversation with your spouse about family matters. Avoid long-distance travel today and prioritise your health through regular checkups. News of a new arrival in the family may bring joy. Those in government jobs may get transferred to a preferred location. Your financial condition will remain strong.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 5

Pisces horoscope today

This will be a highly favourable day. Any new task you begin today is likely to succeed. You may seek guidance from an experienced person to help your children’s career. Government employees will receive appreciation from seniors. You may meet new people on social media, which could benefit you in the future. Long-standing issues will resolve, and students will successfully complete their projects.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")