Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen admitted to SSKM Hospital in critical condition

New Delhi:

Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen has been admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after his health deteriorated. Doctors are keeping the 70-year-old director under close observation, industry sources said on Saturday.

Sen, known for films such as Atmiyo Sajan and Laboratory, has been dealing with age-related health issues and other physical complications for several years. He is currently on ventilation support as doctors monitor his condition.

Raja Sen's health problems began years ago

According to an industry source close to Sen, his prolonged health problems began after he fell on the set of his film Maya Mridanga several years ago and suffered a serious back injury.

Although the injury was not considered serious at the time, it gradually affected his mobility. Sen subsequently faced difficulty walking normally, with the complications continuing over the years.

Sen underwent major surgery in February

Earlier this year, Sen developed weakness in the lower part of his body. Medical examinations revealed a complex neurological problem, following which he underwent major surgery in February, the source said.

His condition reportedly improved for some time after the procedure. However, his health deteriorated again recently, prompting his admission to SSKM Hospital.

Raja Sen's condition under close observation

Sen's latest health setback has caused concern among his family and members of the Bengali film fraternity. Doctors are currently monitoring him closely at the state-run hospital.

The filmmaker has had a long career in Bengali cinema, with Atmiyo Sajan and Laboratory among his notable directorial works. His current condition has prompted concern across the Bengali film industry.

More deets about the filmmaker

Raja Sen began his career in television in the 1980s, directing plays and later making a mark with popular Bengali serials, including Subarnalata, Adarsha Hindu Hotel and Arogyo Niketan. He moved into feature films with Damu, which won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film. His documentary Suchitra Mitra also won a National Film Award, while Atmiyo Swajan received the National Award for Best Film on Family Welfare, taking his tally to three National Film Awards. Over the years, Sen directed films such as Desh, Debipaksha, Khancha and Maya Mridanga, besides contributing to the 2015 anthology X: Past Is Present. His last completed feature was Bhalobasar Galpo in 2019, according to his filmography, while Maya Mridanga was released in 2016.

Also Read:

Independence Day exclusive: Dia Mirza recalls meeting air force families while filming Operation Safed Sagar