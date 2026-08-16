Actress Faria Abdullah breaks silence on Bonalu controversy, responds to trolls questioning her faith

New Delhi:

Telugu actress Faria Abdullah has responded to the backlash she faced on social media after attending a Bonalu celebration in Hyderabad on August 10. The actress got emotional while addressing trolls who questioned her participation in the Hindu festival and raised questions about her Muslim faith.

According to reports, some social media users criticised Faria for taking part in the religious celebrations and called her a 'Kafir', while questioning why she had participated in a Hindu religious programme. The comments prompted the actress to post an emotional video on social media, where she addressed the criticism and appealed for love, unity and peace.

Faria Abdullah responds to trolls

Without retaliating against those who criticised her, Faria said she wished well for the people who hated her. She also stressed the importance of people coming together instead of allowing religion to become a reason for division.

Her response came after her appearance at the Bonalu celebrations in Hyderabad. The actress' participation drew attention online, with some users questioning whether her Muslim identity was at odds with her presence at the festival.

Faria's emotional response focused on the need to respect different faiths and celebrate unity rather than turn religious differences into a source of hostility.

What is Bonalu?

For the unversed, Bonalu is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated in Telangana during Ashada Masam. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Mahakali and is observed across Hyderabad, Secunderabad and several other parts of the state.

As part of the celebrations, devotees, particularly women, prepare and offer Bonam, a traditional food offering, to the Goddess as an expression of gratitude and devotion.

Faria Abdullah's film career

Born and brought up in Hyderabad, Faria made her Telugu film debut with the 2021 blockbuster Jathi Ratnalu. She went on to feature in films including Ravanasura, Like, Share & Subscribe and Mathu Vadalara 2.

Faria Abdullah was last seen in Gaayapadda Simham, which was released in theatres in May 2026. She will next be seen in Bhagavanthudu, alongside Thiruveer.

The actress has also remained active on social media, where she frequently shares glimpses of her personal and professional life.

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