Raja Sen dies at 71: Damu, Debipaksha to Bhalobasar Galpo, a look at his glorious filmography

New Delhi:

Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen passed away on Sunday (August 16) at the age of 71 after a prolonged illness. He was undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital for multiple health complications and was on ventilator support. According to PTI, Sen’s health deteriorated considerably over the past few days after he developed complications involving his lungs, heart and kidneys.

Sen was known for his meaningful, family-centric and children’s films. His extensive body of work earned him recognition in Bengali cinema as well as at the National Film Awards. His death has left the Bengali film industry and his admirers mourning the loss of a respected filmmaker. From his National Award-winning film Damu to Debipaksha, here’s a look at some of his most notable films.

A look at Raja Sen's glorious filmography

For the unversed, Sen began his career in television in the 1980s. He directed plays before making a mark with popular Bengali serials such as Subarnalata, Adarsha Hindu Hotel and Arogyo Niketan.

Damu

Sen made his feature film debut with Damu in 1996. The film went on to win the National Film Award for Best Children's Film. It remains one of the most recognised works of his career. The film features veteran actor Raghuvir Yadav as Damu and Rimi Sen as Runku. The film was written by Mohit Chatterjee and Narayan Gangopadhyay.

More National Award-winning work

Sen continued to explore different subjects through his films and documentaries. His documentary Suchitra Mitra also won a National Film Award. Later, Atmiyo Swajan received the National Award for Best Film on Family Welfare. With these wins, Sen’s tally stood at three National Film Awards.

Other notable films

Over the years, Sen directed several Bengali films, including Desh, Debipaksha, Khancha and Maya Mridanga. He also contributed to the 2015 anthology X: Past Is Present, which brought together several filmmakers for interconnected stories.

Bhalobasar Galpo

Sen’s last completed feature was Bhalobasar Galpo, released in 2019, according to his filmography. The film features Kaushik Banerjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Debdut Ghosh, and Rapanjana Mitra in key roles. Another film from his later years, Maya Mridanga, was released in 2016. The film stars Paoli Dam, Rituparna Sengupta, and Debshankar Haldar in pivotal roles.

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Raja Sen, National Award winning filmmaker, dies at 71