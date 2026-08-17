Khalifa trailer out; Prithviraj Sukumaran turns fierce as a notorious gold smuggler in this action thriller

New Delhi:

The trailer of Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-anticipated film Khalifa has been released, giving fans a closer look at the actor's character and the dangerous world he enters. Directed by Vysakh, the action-packed trailer revolves around gold smuggling, crime and the people who control the business.

Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film features Neil Nitin Mukesh in a lead role. Khalifa has been produced by Jinu V Abraham and Suraj Kumar under the banner of Jiinu Abraham Innovation. Prithviraj shared the trailer with fans on his X handle on Sunday.

Khalifa trailer is out

The 2-minute and 37-second trailer follows Prithviraj Sukumaran's character as he fights his way towards the top of the gold smuggling world. His journey takes him into a dangerous space dominated by criminals and influential figures. It must be noted that the trailer was released in the Malayalam language only. Watch the trailer below:

The trailer has been well received by the audience, with fans praising Prithviraj Sukumaran’s appearance. It has garnered over 1 million views on YouTube since its release.

When is Khalifa releasing?

Khalifa is set to reach theatres in two parts. The first instalment, Khalifa: The Intro, is scheduled to arrive during Onam 2026, which is August 20, 2026. The second part will be called Khalifa: His Reign. The music for the film is composed by Jakes Bejoy, while the editing is done by Chaman Chakko. The film is produced by Jinu V Abraham and Suraj Kumar under the banner of Jinu Abraham Innovations.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's work front

Before Khalifa, Prithviraj Sukumaran was seen in 'I, Nobody', directed by Nisam Basheer. The film featured Parvathy Thiruvothu in a lead role and was produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta and CV Sarathi under Prithviraj Productions and E4 Experiments. The film initially hit theatres on July 9, 2026, and will make its OTT debut on August 25, 2026.

He will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film, Varanasi, which also features Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini and Mahesh Babu as Rudhra in lead roles. In the film, he will be seen playing the role of Kumbha. The Telugu film Varanasi is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 7, 2027.

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