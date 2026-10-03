Rishab Shetty, Hombale Films skip tagging each other in Kantara anniversary posts, sparking speculation

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty and the KGF-fame production house Hombale Films have caught attention with their separate posts marking the Kantara anniversary. While both looked back at the film, neither mentioned the other, prompting questions about their equation.

Rishab, who directed and starred in Kantara, shared a post remembering the film and its journey. Hombale Films also marked the occasion on its social media page. The production house's post did not mention Rishab, while the actor-director's post did not tag the banner.

The omission may seem minor, but it has been noticed because of how closely Rishab and Hombale Films have been linked to the franchise. The two worked together on the 2022 film and its follow-up, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1.

What happened between Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films?

The separate posts have led to speculation online about whether there is some distance between Rishab and the production house. Some social media discussions have referred to possible creative differences, while others have wondered if there has been an ego clash.

There is no confirmation of either.

Neither Rishab nor Hombale Films has announced a fallout or spoken publicly about a dispute. The current discussion stems largely from what was, and wasn't, included in their anniversary posts.

This is also not the first time fans have noticed the lack of interaction between the two. Similar observations were made around previous Kantara-related milestones, adding to the speculation this time.

Rishab Shetty’s association with Kantara

Rishab wrote, directed and starred in Kantara, which was backed by Hombale Films. Released in 2022, the Kannada film went on to find a much wider audience and became one of the most talked-about Indian films of that year. For Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, Rishab returned as director and lead actor. The film went deeper into the world established by the original and was again produced by Hombale Films.

That history is also why the latest posts have attracted attention. It wouldn’t have been uncommon for them to do a joint celebration or to acknowledge one another since they were involved with the same movie series. Instead, they opted to celebrate the milestone independently of one another.

The question is whether it is an indication of any change in their professional connection. For now, the rumoured clash between Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films remains speculation.

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