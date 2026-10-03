'Disgusting, sick, shameless': Jr NTR furious over morphed AI-generated Chuttamalle video with Janhvi Kapoor

RRR actor Jr NTR has spoken out against an AI-generated video using manipulated visuals from 'Chuttamalle', his popular track with Janhvi Kapoor from Devara: Part 1. The actor condemned the video and warned that those behind its creation and circulation could face legal action.

Jr NTR furious over morphed AI-generated Chuttamalle video

Reacting to the clip on his social media, Jr NTR expressed his anger over the misuse of artificial intelligence. Calling the video "Disgusting, Sick and Shameless", the actor questioned how technology could be used to create such inappropriate and degrading content involving a woman. He also made it clear that he would not ignore the matter and would take action against those responsible."

The actor also issued a strong warning to those behind the morphed video. He wrote, "To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it (sic)." Take a look:

His note further added, "Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter. This is a serious issue, and I urge all the state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI (sic)."

About the song 'Chuttamalle'

For the unversed, the song 'Chuttamalle' is from the 2024 film Devara Part 1. The Telugu film was written and directed by Koratala Siva and features Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The song is sung by Shilpa Rao in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The music for the film is composed by acclaimed composer Anirudh Ravichander.

About Devara: Part 1

The Telugu film Devara: Part 1 was released in theatres on September 27, 2024. The film made its OTT debut on Netflix on November 8, 2024, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, followed by the Hindi version on November 22, 2024. The film's official synopsis on Netflix reads, "A mighty warrior takes a stand against the criminal deeds of his village, while his mild-mannered son grows up to walk his own path in this epic drama."

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