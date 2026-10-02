Sigma X review is here; how internet users are reacting to Jason Sanjay-Sundeep Kishan's Telugu film

Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, has made his directorial debut with the Telugu film Sigma, which released on October 2. Starring Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram and others, the film arrived in theatres amid a crowded box office, clashing with the Bollywood film Drishyam 3 and Hollywood releases Digger and Verity.

The film has been garnering attention from fans who watched it on its release day. So far, Sigma has been receiving positive reactions on X (formerly Twitter). Let's find out how internet users are reacting to the film.

Sigma X review

One X user lauded Sundeep Kishan's performance in Sigma, calling it "mind-blowing". The post reads, "I'm halfway through #Sigma, and it’s absolutely mind-blowing. It delivers a tense crime thriller experience with astonishing twists and turns. Sundeep anna rocks. Ewwwwwwww." Take a look below:

(Image Source : X: @ESKOOSME)Screengrab showing an X user reacting to Sundeep Kishan's Sigma.

Another user found the first half "slow but interesting". They also praised the film's music and subplots. The X post reads, "#sigma first half- slow but interesting. Not a fan of the edits, keeps going in and out for some reason. The music is good and the subplots are cool too. Hoping for a banger second half.”

One X post reads, "#Sigma Quite Superb. First half is really good and engaging."

Sigma: What is the plot?

The film follows the story of a radio host, played by Sundeep Kishan, who decides to pull off a high-stakes heist to do the right thing. During the process, he targets an underworld kingpin. The film's synopsis on BookMyShow reads, "A daring treasure hunter throws caution to the wind, outwitting deadly traps and treacherous allies with sheer nerve and cunning in this pulse-pounding adventure."

Sigma movie cast and crew details

Apart from Sundeep Kishan, the Telugu action-adventure film Sigma features Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Magalakshmi, Sheela Rajkumar, Kamalesh, Kiran Konda, Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, and Sampath Raj in key roles. It is backed by Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions.

Music composer Thaman S has composed the music for the film, while the editing has been handled by Praveen KL. Krishnan Vasant serves as the Director of Photography, and the VFX has been handled by Hariharasuthan.

Also Read:

Sigma trailer is out now; Sundeep Kishan explores gambling, drugs and a heist in Jason Sanjay's film