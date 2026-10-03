Dhanush and Mammootty's OM gets new release date after avoiding Jailer 2 clash; makers unveil new poster

Dhanush and Mammootty's much-awaited film OM, titled OM - Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood, has got a new release date. The makers announced the update with a new poster after rescheduling the film to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. The film was earlier scheduled to release on October 16, but was postponed as Jailer 2 is set to hit theatres a day earlier, on October 15, 2026.

On Friday, the makers shared the film's new release update on social media along with the poster. With the announcement, OM will now have a separate release window instead of going head-to-head with Jailer 2 at the box office.

Dhanush and Mammootty's OM gets new release date

Notably, the Tamil action drama OM will now hit theatres on November 20, 2026. Sharing the poster, the production banner, Wunderbar Films, wrote, "The Day for the Ultimate Strike is Here #OM Hits theatres worldwide on November 20, 2026. A @Rajkumar_KP Film." Take a look:

The new poster features Dhanush and Mammootty holding guns and aiming at an unseen target, adding to the anticipation around the upcoming project. Details about the film's story have been kept under wraps.

OM Chapter 1 marks Mammootty's return to Tamil cinema after a gap

It is worth noting that OM – Chapter 1 marks Mammootty's return to Tamil cinema after several years. His last Tamil film was Peranbu, directed by Ram, which was released in 2018.

What did Dhanush say about OM's postponement?

Announcing the postponement of OM, Dhanush shared a statement on his X handle. The statement read, "Our superstar, Rajinikanth sir, the man whom we all have admired and worshipped over the years, has his film arriving on October 15, just a day before ours. Out of immense respect for him, we have decided to postpone the release of our film, OM, to a later date."

It further added, "At the same time, we will not be arriving for Diwali this year either, as Suriya sir's film has already been announced for the same date. In all fairness, they announced their date first, and we strongly believe that big films should have a mutual understanding and respect each other's decisions, keeping the larger welfare of the cinema and industry in mind."

OM Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood: About the makers

The film is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Wunderbar Films and R Take Studios. Apart from Dhanush and Mammootty, it features Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela in key roles.

Dhanush and Mammootty's work front

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in Kara, alongside Mamitha Baiju, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jayaram and others. On the other hand, superstar Mammootty made a special cameo appearance in L&O: Law and Order. Before this, he was seen in the spy thriller Patriot, written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The film also stars Nayanthara, Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.

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Dhanush's OM gets postponed to avoid clash with Jailer 2, skips Diwali release for Suriya's film