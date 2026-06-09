Ravi Mohan's request for extension denied; Madras HC upholds maintenance hearing timeline

New Delhi:

The Madras High Court rejected the petition filed by actor Ravi Mohan, in which he sought more time regarding the interim maintenance case initiated by his wife, Aarti Ravi. According to the order, the Family Court must deliver a verdict on the pending petition within two weeks.

The Madras High Court dismissed the petition filed by Tamil actor Ravi Mohan (Jayam Ravi), in which he requested that the lower court be granted more time to deliver a verdict in the maintenance case filed by his wife, Aarti Ravi. This matter is linked to their ongoing divorce dispute, which is being heard in a Chennai Family Court.

What is the case about?

Aarti had complained to the Family Court that Ravi Mohan had not paid for her and the children's school fees since April 2025. Frustrated by the delay in the matter, Aarti had approached the High Court. Subsequently, the High Court ordered the Family Court to hear the case and deliver a verdict within two weeks.

Ravi Mohan's request

Ravi Mohan filed a fresh petition challenging this High Court order, requesting that the lower court be given more time to reach a decision. Justice Abdul Quddhose rejected this request. He clearly stated that there would be no change to the timeframe set by the High Court for the verdict.

Ravi Mohan's upcoming films

Although Ravi Mohan has spoken about taking a break, he has several major films in the pipeline. He is part of the film Benz alongside Raghava Lawrence and Nivin Pauly. He is currently shooting for his directorial debut, 'An Ordinary Man', and has completed filming for 'Karate Babu'. Apart from this, her film 'Genie' and a film by Karthik Yogi (formerly titled 'Bro Code') are also set to release soon.

About his career

Ravi Mohan is one of the most popular actors in Tamil cinema. His first appearance was in Jayam in the year 2003, after which he adopted the name Ravi. He has starred in a number of films that have done well both commercially and critically. These films include M. Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi, Unakkum Enakkum, Santosh Subramaniam, Thani Oruvan, Tik Tik Tik, Comali and Ponniyin Selvan Part I and Part II.

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