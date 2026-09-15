Rashmika Mandanna transforms into singer MS Subbulakshmi, first glimpse out; full look tomorrow

After days of speculation, the makers have finally revealed who will play legendary singer MS Subbulakshmi on screen. Rashmika Mandanna has been chosen to portray the Bharat Ratna awardee in the upcoming biopic MS - A Legacy On Screen. Her first partial glimpse from the film has been revealed.

Rashmika Mandanna confirmed for MS biopic

In the first poster from the film, Rashmika Mandanna stepped into MS Subbulakshmi shoes. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Some legends live beyond time. Some melodies live beyond generations. And some stories wait for the right moment to be told. Today, that journey begins and What an absolute honour it is.Title & First Look, Tomorrow 5:15 PM."

According to the poster shared by the makers, Kamal Haasan will attend the event as the special guest. The makers are expected to reveal more details about Rashmika's look and the film at the event.

Grand event for MS biopic in Chennai tomorrow

Previously, several reports suggested that Sai Pallavi would play MS Subbulakshmi. However, the makers have now confirmed Rashmika for the role.

The announcement comes just ahead of MS Subbulakshmi's 110th birth anniversary. To mark the occasion, the makers will host a grand event at The Music Academy in Chennai on Wednesday, September 16.

Geetha Arts shared the announcement on X, writing, “A LEGACY begins with an unforgettable celebration. Witness the grand launch of #MS - A Legacy On Screen, celebrating Bharat Ratna #MSSubbulakshmi Amma's 110th Birth Anniversary with Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan garu as the Chief Guest. Starring: @rashmika_mandanna. Directed by: @gowtamnaidu. Music by: @anirudhofficial. #MSBiopic.”

MS Biopic will be jointly produced by Allu Aravind, Rockline Venkatesh and Bunny Vas. The film will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, while Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music. The film will explore the life and legacy of the iconic singer.

All you need to know about MS Subbulakshmi

MS Subbulakshmi, whose full name was Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi, was one of India's most celebrated Carnatic singers. Born in Madurai on September 16, 1916, she went on to have a career spanning nearly seven decades. She became one of the most recognised faces of Carnatic music and helped take the South Indian classical tradition to audiences across the world.

Her music reached far beyond India. She performed in Europe and North America and also sang at the United Nations General Assembly. Her voice also became familiar in homes across India. She was known for her renditions of Sanskrit hymns that became a part of devotional listening for generations.

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