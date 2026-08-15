Aap Ki Adalat: Yash responds to Rashmika Mandanna's 'show-off' remark after fan backlash

New Delhi:

Kannada actor Yash was asked about several comments and controversies surrounding his public image during his conversation with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat. One of the questions concerned Rashmika Mandanna, who had once referred to him as a 'show-off' during a television interaction. The remark had subsequently drawn a reaction from Yash's fans on social media.

Rather than revisiting the controversy, Yash appeared to play down the incident. He said he was unsure about the context of Rashmika's comment.

Yash on Rashmika Mandanna's 'show-off' remark

On Rashmika Mandanna's remark that Yash is a show-off, after which she was trolled by Yash's fans on social media, the superstar replied, "I don't know in what sense she spoke. She is new. There are 'bakwaas' TV shows, where the interviewer gives 3-4 options, and probably 'yeh ladki sochi ki yeh option suit hoga.' Bahut saare directors offended ho gaye. I personally feel that's okay; that's somebody's opinion. That's what I wrote. Anybody can give an opinion about you. But somebody's opinion will not be my personality. Jo main hoon, woh kisi ke nazariye se nahin badalta hai. Main jo hoon, main hoon."

Yash says opinions do not define him

Yash's response echoed a broader point he made during the interview about not allowing outside opinions or comparisons to determine how he sees himself. While discussing his release-date clashes, the actor had similarly said that he does not view other actors as competitors to be feared.

"I never say so. Nobody fears the other. Cinema is not me or about another actor. It's about how much you work and whether your work is better," Yash had said when Rajat Sharma brought up comments around KGF: Chapter 2 and Aamir Khan.

The actor also spoke about his approach to criticism surrounding Toxic, arguing that audiences can choose what they want to watch and that a film should ultimately be judged in the context of its story and intent. His comments on Gen Z followed a similar line, with Yash saying that every generation evolves and that younger audiences should be able to question established ideas.

Yash and Rashmika Mandanna's professional connection

Rashmika made her acting debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016 and went on to become one of the most recognisable pan-India actors. Yash, meanwhile, established himself as a major national star through the KGF franchise. Their paths have remained part of the wider conversation around the growth of Kannada cinema and its stars beyond the southern market.

Yash is currently preparing for the release of Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film stars him alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria and is scheduled to release in theatres on August 26, 2026. Toxic has received an A certificate and is being positioned as an adults-only action film.

Watch the full interview here:

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Aap Ki Adalat: Yash reacts to Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh's comments and release-date clashes