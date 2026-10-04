Nag Ashwin pays tribute to Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, unveils title of filmmaker's last project

Filmmaker and producer Nag Ashwin paid tribute to veteran director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao following his death on October 3. Rao passed away in Chennai at the age of 94 due to age-related health illness. Known for his experimental storytelling, the filmmaker continued working on new ideas and thinking about cinema until his final days. As a tribute, Nag Ashwin shared the title of Rao’s last screenplay on social media.

Even at the age of 94, Singeetham continued to experiment with his craft. He had recently worked on the experimental musical film Sing Geetham and continued developing another screenplay afterwards.

Nag Ashwin unveils the title of Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's last project

Following Singeetham Srinivasa Rao’s death, Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin revealed the title of the veteran filmmaker's last script, which Rao had shared with him via WhatsApp. On Sunday, Nag Ashwin shared a screenshot of the message on his Instagram Story. The message, dated September 5, 2026, reads, "A fruit cuts the knife, the title of my new script." Take a look:

(Image Source : NAG ASHWIN'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Nag Ashwin's Instagram story.

The story shared by Nag Ashwin has now gone viral on social media, with internet users getting emotional and saying that Singeetham was a great man who continued thinking about films until his final breath.

Singeetham's final film was Sing Geetham

Singeetham's final directorial venture, Sing Geetham, was produced by Nag Ashwin under Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema.

The film holds a special place in Rao’s long career as it marked his return to the director’s chair at the age of 94. Sing Geetham was also his 61st directorial venture and came after a gap of nearly a decade. The film was officially announced earlier this year, with Nag Ashwin backing the project as its producer.

About Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's death

For the unversed, legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao passed away at the age of 94 in Chennai due to age-related health issues. The news of his demise has left the film industry and his fans in deep sorrow. Jr NTR expressed his grief over the veteran director’s demise by sharing a post on his X handle. He wrote, "The news that Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu is no more is deeply heartbreaking. Aditya 369, Pushpaka Vimanam, Mayuri… a visionary who thought ahead of his time, delivering films that feel fresh even across generations. My deepest condolences to his family members. Om Shanti."

Also Read:

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, legendary filmmaker, dies at 94; Jr NTR pays tribute