Rashmika Mandanna's Mysaa gets a release date; actress holds blood-stained spear in new poster

Rashmika Mandanna is set to headline Mysaa, which is being touted as India's first female-led pan-India film. The actress will be seen in an intense action avatar, unlike anything she has played before. The makers have already offered glimpses of her character through multiple look posters, which have caught the attention of audiences. The film's release date is also out.

Rashmika Mandanna's Mysaa release date out

Rashmika Mandanna is stepping into a much more intense space and will be seen in a fierce new avatar in Mysaa. The makers have now also announced the film's release date. Mysaa will hit cinemas worldwide on November 27, 2026. Rashmika's character is expected to be at the centre of the narrative. With the actress taking on a powerful action-oriented role, Mysaa is shaping up to be one of her most challenging projects yet.

Sharing an intense glimpse of Rashmika's character, the makers wrote: "Resilient by nature. Fearless by choice. Unbreakable by spirit. Get ready to experience the world of #MYSAA with #RashmikaMandanna like never before. IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE ON 27.11.26." Take a look:

Mysaa promises an intense action thriller

In June 2026, the first look of Mysaa was released. Rashmika Mandanna was seen with a blood-streaked face, untamed hair, and gripping a sword, exuding raw intensity. Sharing the same, she wrote, "I always try to give you something new… something different… something exciting And this… This is one of those.. A character I’ve never played before… a world I’ve never stepped into… and a version of me that even I hadn’t met till now.. It’s fierce.. it’s intense and it’s extremely raw.. I am so nervous and super excited, I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we’re going to be creating.. This is just the beginning..#Mysaa."

Produced by Unformula Films and directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is set in tribal lands. The film is described as an emotional action thriller with a strong focus on visuals and a gripping story.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Cocktail 2 with Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor. Apart from Mysaa, she will also be seen in Ranabaali with husband Vijay Deverakonda.

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