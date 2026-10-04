Chiranjeevi 'deeply disturbed' by AI-morphed Chuttamalle video of Jr NTR-Janhvi; to consult Telugu film bodies

Megastar Chiranjeevi has reacted to the AI-morphed video featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor from their popular song 'Chuttamalle' from Devara: Part 1. The actor expressed disappointment over the misuse of artificial intelligence, saying he is "deeply disturbed" by its use in the viral video, and plans to consult Telugu film bodies over the matter.

The video, which has been digitally altered using AI, has raised concerns over the misuse of technology and the way such content can be created and circulated online. RRR star Jr NTR had earlier strongly condemned the edited video, calling it "Disgusting, Sick and Shameless". He also said he would take legal action against those responsible for creating and spreading it.

Chiranjeevi 'deeply disturbed' by AI-morphed 'Chuttamalle' video

Reacting to the incident, Chiranjeevi said he was "deeply disturbed" by what had happened. He also mentioned that he will take this matter with the Telugu film industry's official bodies, including the Telugu Film Chamber, the Producers’ Council and other affiliated industry bodies.

Taking to his X handle on Saturday, he condemned the issue, writing, "I am deeply disturbed by the use of AI to create degrading and morphed videos of a woman. Such acts are cruel, shameful and completely unacceptable. I strongly condemn them." Take a look:

He added, "This is not an issue concerning just one individual or one film. Today, it has happened to someone else. Tomorrow, it could happen to you, me or anyone we know. We cannot remain silent simply because it has not affected us personally. Every one of us has a responsibility to stand against this abuse. Those who create such content and those who deliberately spread or amplify it must be held accountable under the law. This cannot be dismissed as a joke or treated as entertainment."

"I will take this matter up with the Telugu Film Chamber, the Producers’ Council and our affiliated industry bodies, and recommend the formation of a dedicated committee and support cell. Working closely with Cyber Crime authorities, this team should support those affected, coordinate efforts to remove such content and pursue legal action against those responsible," he further added.

Chiranjeevi also urged the Central and State Governments to take strong and effective measures against the use of AI. His post read, "The entire Telugu film fraternity must come together for this effort. Our associations, artists, technicians, audiences and fans all have a role to play. I also urge the Central and State Governments to take strong and effective measures against the misuse of AI for such abuse."

Concluding his note, the actor also urged users not to share or download such videos and to report them to the relevant platforms, writing, "Please do not watch, download, share or circulate these videos, even with the intention of condemning them. Report them to the respective platforms and Cyber Crime authorities instead. Protecting human dignity is our collective responsibility. Let us stand together, speak up and act."

Earlier, Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda also reacted strongly to the video and called out the "misuse of AI", adding that those responsible must face strict legal consequences.

All about the Chuttamalle song

The 'Chuttamalle' song, featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, became one of the most popular tracks from Devara: Part 1. The song was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry and vocals by Shilpa Rao. The song features Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR.

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Vijay Deverakonda backs Jr NTR over AI-morphed Chuttamalle video, calls for strict legal action