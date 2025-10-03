Patriot Malayalam movie: Expected release date, cast and story details Patriot Malayalam movie 2025 brings Mammootty and Mohanlal together after 16 years. Here’s the expected release date update, cast, teaser and story details.

Seventeen years. That’s how long it has been since Malayalam cinema’s greatest icons, Mammootty and Mohanlal, appeared together in a major film. That wait is finally ending with Patriot, a Mahesh Narayanan thriller already being hailed as one of the most significant Malayalam releases of 2026.

The teaser, released yesterday on October 2, 2025, has only heightened the excitement. With a cast that also includes Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara and Revathy, and with Mammootty returning after a health-related break, Patriot already feels like the kind of release audiences mark their calendars for.

Patriot: A teaser that electrified fans

The Patriot teaser sent fans into a frenzy online.

It opens with Mammootty as a retired JAG officer, suddenly disgraced when he is accused of espionage. His silence turns into defiance, and his mission becomes clear: clear his name and defend the country.

Mohanlal steps in as a battle-hardened officer.

Then comes Fahadh Faasil, his character cloaked in mystery, radiating unease at the two men joining forces. Add Nayanthara and Revathy in striking supporting roles, and the teaser suggests Patriot will be far more than just another star-driven thriller.

Patriot release date: Vishu 2026?

Here’s the question on everyone’s lips: When does Patriot release?

So far, reports have suggested that it will be a Vishu 2026 release. That’s the festival window in April when theatres in Kerala are packed.

As per OTT Play, Patriot could be released on April 9, 2026, a week before Vishu on April 15. The producers, however, have yet to confirm.

Patriot: Malayalam cinema’s finest

Patriot’s lineup is a festival in itself:

Mammootty

Mohanlal

Fahadh Faasil

Nayanthara

Revathy

Kunchacko Boban

Darshana Rajendran

Behind the camera, Mahesh Narayanan directs, while Anto Joseph produces — a pairing that ensures both scale and credibility.

Mammootty and Mohanlal: The reunion

Patriot matters because it reunites Mammootty and Mohanlal after 17 long years. Their last major outing together was in Twenty:20 back in 2008. For fans, this is not just a film, but history repeating on the big screen.

The emotional weight is even greater because Mammootty is making his return after a health break. His comeback role, paired with Mohanlal’s screen presence, turns Patriot into an event that goes beyond cinema.

The teaser didn’t just trend in Kerala. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Kamal Haasan shared it on their socials, widening Patriot’s reach. Trade experts predict that the film could cross over to national audiences, given its scale, cast and theme.

With Mammootty and Mohanlal back together after nearly two decades, supported by Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara and Revathy, and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the stage is set for one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest moments in 2026.

The Patriot Malayalam movie release date may not be stamped yet, but April 2026 already belongs to Patriot.