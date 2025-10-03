Mahesh Narayanan movies list: From Take Off to Patriot starring Mohanlal and Mammootty From Take Off to CU Soon and Malik, Mahesh Narayanan has directed some acclaimed films. Here’s his full movies list ahead of Patriot (2025).

Mahesh Narayanan, an acclaimed Malayalam film director, screenwriter, editor and cinematographer, has also worked in Tamil and Hindi cinema. A recipient of the Kerala State Film Award for Best Debut Director, Mahesh is known for his powerful storytelling and collaborations with some of the biggest South Indian stars.

The filmmaker is now gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Patriot, starring Mohanlal, Mammootty, Nayanthara and Fahadh Faasil. The trailer of Patriot was unveiled recently and has been well received by audiences. Ahead of the film’s release, here’s a look at the movies directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

Mahesh Narayanan movies list

1. Take Off (2017)

Mahesh Narayanan made his directorial debut with Take Off in 2017. Starring Kunchacko Boban, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Fahadh Faasil, the survival drama was both a critical and commercial success. The film received wide appreciation and holds an IMDb rating of 8.1.

2. C U Soon (2020)

In 2020, Mahesh directed the experimental thriller C U Soon, featuring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran. Shot during the pandemic, the film pioneered the “screenlife” format in Malayalam cinema. While not a traditional box office hit, it earned significant critical acclaim and enjoys a 7.6 IMDb rating.

3. Malik (2021)

In 2021, Mahesh Narayanan directed Malik, a political crime drama starring Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, and Indrans. Despite a strong 8.0 IMDb rating and stellar reviews, the film underperformed at the box office.

4. Declaration (2022)

After Malik, Mahesh directed Declaration in 2022 with Kunchacko Boban, Divya Prabha, Danish Husain, Loveleen Mishra and Faizal Malik. The film, however, failed commercially and holds a modest 6.4 IMDb rating.

5. Patriot (2025)

After a three-year gap, Mahesh Narayanan returns with his ambitious project Patriot. Written and directed by him, the film features an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Nayanthara and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar, the film’s music is composed by Sushin Shyam, with editing by Mahesh Narayanan and Rahul Radhakrishnan. With such a star-studded cast, Patriot is one of the most awaited Malayalam films of 2025.

