Patriot Teaser: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara starrer looks intense | Watch The teaser for Mohanlal and Mammootty's upcoming film Patriot has been released. The film also features Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara and Revathy.

New Delhi:

The teaser for the much-awaited film Patriot, starring South superstars Mohanlal, Mammootty, Nayanthara and Fahadh Faasil, has been released today. The makers released the powerful teaser on the occasion of Dussehra. It features glimpses of all stars and some gritty sequences.

This is for the first time that Mammootty, Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil have come together for a film.

The spy-thriller action movie looks intense

This 1 minute 21 second teaser doesn't reveal much about the film's story. However, it does showcase the film's star cast. In addition to Mohanlal, Mammootty and Fahadh Faasil, it also features Nayanthara, Revathi, and Kunchacko Boban. Mohanlal plays an army officer in the film.

However, the teaser doesn't reveal much about Mammootty and Fahadh Faasil's characters. It's certain that the film is a suspenseful, spy-thriller action movie. The film is directed by Mahesh Narayanan. However, the release date of the film has not yet been revealed.

Watch the teaser here:

Three Malayalam superstars will be seen together

Patriot is a special film for Malayalam fans because it marks the first time three Malayalam cinema superstars will be seen together. While Mohanlal and Mammootty are legendary Malayalam superstars, Fahadh Faasil is currently the biggest star in Malayalam cinema.

Therefore, having all three superstars appear together in one film is a huge gift for their fans. The film has been made on a grand scale. The teaser further builds excitement for the film.

Patirot makers

The film is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Anto Joseph and K G Anil Kumar. Sushin Shyam has given music to Patriot and the film has been edited by Mahesh Narayanan and Rahul Radhakrishnan.

