Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 X review - Is Rishab Shetty's folklore saga impressing netizens? Rishab Shetty's Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 has been released in theatres in 8 languages. Let's have a look at it's X reviews.

New Delhi:

One of the most anticipated films of 2025, Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 has released in theatres. Directed and written by Rishab Shetty, the movie is a prequel to the 2022 Kannada blockbuster Kantara, which grossed over Rs 400 crore worldwide.

Now, National award-winning filmmaker is back with his folklore saga to entice the audiences. But are they impressed, let's find out.

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 seems to be living up to the expectactions

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is said to be a blend culture, devotion, and mass action on the big screen. Initial response to Rishab Shetty's film is out and it seems like the filmmaker has done a good job at not ruining the legacy that he created with his own hands.

Indian film industries have not always done justice to sequel and prequel trends. Often time, filmmaker in order to cash money have downgraded their own set standards with forthcoming instalment of their movies. Kantara fans also had the same fear with Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 release. But it seems like Rishab Shetty has been able to pull off the expected and unexpected in some sense.

A look at Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 X review

A user wrote on X, 'Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is a perfect watch on the occasion of Dussehra. Thank you Rishabh for this layered film.' Another tweet read, 'This film should be a massive hit, given it's detailed writing and visual spectacle. Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is good and great both.'

Have a look at other X reviews here:

About Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1

The movie featuring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Rakesh Poojary, Prakash Thuminad and Pramod Shetty has been made on a budget of Rs 125 crore.

This time, the stakes are higher and may be that's why the film has been released in in eight languages including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, English and Spanish.

