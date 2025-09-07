Mammootty turns 74: Malayalam actor's real name, net worth and fee Mammootty is counted among the top stars of South Indian cinema. Apart from acting, he is known for his love for cars. Let's have a look at his net worth here.

Mammootty, the Malayalam superstar, has been ruling the hearts of people along with the film screen for the last 54 years. The three-time National Award-winner has featured in more than 400 films in his career so far.

Apart from acting, Mammootty is also known for his luxury car collection and villas worth crores. Not only this, apart from 3 National Awards, he has also been honoured with Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award by the Government of India in 1998.

Mammootty is celebrating his 74th birthday today

Mammootty made his acting debut in the year 1971 and has maintained his stardom to date. He is a superstar of Malayalam cinema and has also worked in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. His son is also one of the biggest stars of Malayalam cinema. The superstar is celebrating his 74th birthday today, on 7 September.

Mammootty's real name

Do you know that Mammootty's real name is Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail? He is not only an actor, but also a director and producer. Mammootty was born in a middle-class Muslim family in Chempu village near Vaikom in Kerala state. His father's name was Ismail, who had a wholesale business of clothes and rice. He also used to cultivate rice. His mother Fatima, was a housewife.

Mammootty's car collection

Apart from his acting, Mammootty is also famous for his royal style. He has a stock of luxury cars. He has built a separate garage for them, which is like a luxurious showroom. Mammootty owns vehicles like Jaguar XJ-L, Ferrari, Toyota Land Cruiser LC 200, Mini Cooper S, F10 BMW 530d, Porsche, Toyota Fortuner and Volkswagen Passat X2.

Mammootty's luxurious properties

According to Moneycontrol, Mammootty's currently lives in a house located on KC Joseph Road in Kochi, which is said to be worth Rs 4 crores. It is like a luxury villa, which is equipped with all kinds of amenities. The superstar also bought a posh villa in Kochi along with his son Dulquer Salman. Apart from this, he has invested in real estate. He has property worth crores from Chennai to Dubai and Bangalore.

Mammootty's net worth and fees

According to 'GQ India', Mammootty's net worth is said to be Rs 340 crore, i.e. 3.40 billion. He charges Rs 4 to 10 crore rupees for a film. He also has a production house named 'Mammootty Productions', under whose banner he has produced several hit films.

