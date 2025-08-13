Rajinikanth’s net worth in rupees and Coolie earnings: All you need to know Rajinikanth, celebrating 50 years in cinema, has a 2025 net worth of Rs 430 crore. Here’s how much he earned for Coolie and a look at his journey from bus conductor to superstar.

New Delhi:

Pan-India superstar Rajinikanth has ruled the Indian film industry for over five decades. The 75-year-old actor, who made his debut at the age of 25, is celebrating his 50th year in cinema in 2025.

Now, as he gears up for the release of his 169th film Coolie, fans are equally curious about his paycheck and his overall net worth in rupees.

Rajinikanth net worth in 2025

According to Forbes, Rajinikanth is currently the fourth-highest-paid actor in India, behind Allu Arjun, Thalapathy Vijay, and Shah Rukh Khan. He reportedly earns Rs 125 crore to Rs 270 crore per film. His total net worth in 2025 is estimated at Rs 430 crore.

The superstar lives in Poes Garden, a posh area of Chennai, with his family. His residence is valued at around Rs 35 crore.

As Forbes puts it: "Rajinikanth is the highest-paid South Indian actor and has almost achieved the status of a living deity in the Southern parts of India."

Rajinikanth’s Coolie movie fee

For Coolie, directed on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore, Rajinikanth charged a staggering Rs 200 crore, according to Deccan Herald. This makes it one of the highest acting fees in India right now.

The film, Coolie, releases worldwide on August 14, 2025, and will clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Rs 400 crore action film War 2.

Rajinikanth’s first salary

Born Shivaji Rao Gaikwad on December 12, 1950, in Bangalore, Karnataka, Rajinikanth comes from a Marathi family.

Before entering films, he worked as a bus conductor, earning Rs 750 per month. His acting journey began in 1975 with a small role in Apoorva Raagangal, directed by K Balachander.

