Dhanush Net Worth: Hollywood, Bollywood and Pan India star's man power Two-time National awardee Dhanush has played several important roles in critically acclaimed movies and is known for living a lavish lifestyle.

New Delhi:

You will be shocked to know the total assets of Rajinikanth's former son-in-law Dhanush. He has worked in more than 50 films, which include Hollywood, Bollywood and Pan India releases. At the same time, he also has a luxurious bungalow in Chennai. Apart from this, Dhanush, who looks simple, is also fond of expensive cars.

Two-time National awardee Dhanush has played several important roles in critically acclaimed movies and is known for living a lavish lifestyle. Let's have a look at Dhanush' net worth here.

Dhanush's net worth is close to Rs 250 crore

Dhanush is one of the highest-paid actors in the South Indian film industry. Talking about Dhanush's net worth, it is estimated to be around Rs 230 crore, according to a report by Financial Express. At the same time, if sources are to be believed, his monthly income is around Rs 3 crore. Dhanush charges Rs 20 crore and Rs 35 crore for working in any film. For the unversed, he charged Rs 4 crore for doing a small role in Russo Brothers' film, The Gray Man.

Dhanush's Rs 150 crore mansion in Chennai

According to a Hindustan Times report, the estimated value of Dhanush's Chennai residence is Rs 150 crore. Apart from this, Dhanush has endorsed many brands like 7Up and OLX. He is also fond of expensive cars and has a Jaguar, an Audi, a Bentley and a Rolls-Royce Ghost. Dhanush married Aishwarya on November 18, 2004. They also have two sons. After 14 years of marriage, both announced their separation.

Dhanush is one of the popular actors of the South

Dhanush is one of the popular actors of the South. Apart from being an actor, he is also a singer, producer and lyricist. Due to this, he has made his audience all over the world. Dhanush's real name is Venkat Prabhu. After coming into films, he changed his name to Dhanush, which was inspired by a film. He stepped into films at the age of 19. He made his debut with his father Kasturi Raja's film. There have been many ups and downs in his life. Once he became successful, he did not look back. In his two-decade lifespan, he has worked in several hit and critically acclaimed films.

The actor recently wrapped up the shooting of his third Bollywood film, Tere Ishk Mein. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai, also features Kriti Sanon and is scheduled to release in November 2025.

Also Read: Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan’s co-star in Border 2