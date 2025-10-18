They Call Him OG OTT release: Here’s when and where Pawan Kalyan’s action might hit online Pawan Kalyan’s action-crime blockbuster, They Call Him OG, is set to stream on Netflix. Find out the film's OTT release date here.

New Delhi:

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan’s latest Telugu action-crime entertainer, They Call Him OG, is all set to make its OTT debut. Though the makers have yet to officially confirm the date, reports suggest that the film will start streaming on Netflix from later this month.

They Call Him OG released in theatres on September 25, 2025, and quickly became one of the most talked-about movies of the year. The film has amassed an impressive Rs 192.69 crore total tally at the box office (till date).

When is They Call Him OG releasing on OTT?

A report by Gulte suggests that They Call Him OG will soon be available for streaming on Netflix, with a tentative release date of October 23, maintaining the traditional four-week gap between its theatrical release and digital premiere. However, the makers and the platform have yet to officially confirm the date.

They Call Him OG cast and plot

Pawan Kalyan plays the titular role of Ojas Gambheera (OG) in They Call Him OG, who returns to Mumbai after a decade to face rival gangster Omi Bhau, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu film debut. The film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as OG’s wife, Kanmani, along with Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj, Abhimanyu Singh, Sudev Nair, and Harish Uthaman in pivotal roles.

They Call Him OG is directed and written by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment. The film showcases a high-octane mix of action, drama, and crime.

Box office performance and budget of They Call Him OG

They Call Him OG is produced on a rough budget of around Rs 250 crore ($30 million). The film is ranked among the most expensive Telugu films ever made. The film continues its theatrical run, earning Rs 0.28 crore on Day 22, taking the total box office tally to an impressive Rs 192.69 crore. The numbers are expected to pick up in the forthcoming days.

For fans who missed the theatrical release, the Netflix streaming premiere promises a chance to catch all the action, drama, and star power of Pawan Kalyan from the comfort of home.

Also read: Box Office collection [October 17, 2025]: Kantara Chapter 1 nears Rs 500 cr, Dude opens strong