Box Office collection [October 17, 2025]: Kantara Chapter 1 nears Rs 500 cr, Dude opens strong Box Office October 17, 2025: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 inches close to Rs 500 crore in India. Meanwhile, Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude shines with a Rs 10 crore opening, while Dhruv Vikram’s Bison trails behind. Bollywood titles OG and Jolly LLB 3 see mild weekend momentum.

New Delhi:

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 released on October 2, and there has been no stopping ever since. Despite competition from Bollywood and latest South Diwali releases, cinephiles know their big theatre watchlist. On October 17, several South language films, namely Dude, Bison, also arrived in cinemas. How are the films performing at the box office?

The audience now has a wide variety of films to choose from. On Friday, October 17, Kantara earned its lowest in 16 days of release. However, it still raked in an impressive sum. Meanwhile, Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude took over the big screen and opened to great numbers. Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran's Bison seemed to the only film lagging behind in the box office race. Let's find out who earned what at the box office in both Bollywood and South on October 17.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 16 Report

Mythological thriller, Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1, witnessed its first drop at the box office by earning Rs 8.50 crore, as per industry box office tracker Sacnilk. However, the film is now inches away from crossing the Rs 500 crore-mark in India. The total tally stands at Rs 493.75 crore. The film saw a 23.51% Kannada occupancy on October 17.

Total Kantara 1 Box Office Collection Till Now (India and Worldwide)

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 opened to a whopping Rs 61.85 crore on October 2. By the end of Week 1, the film had already amassed Rs 337.4 crore at the India box office. The film has earned Rs 493.75 crore at the India box office. Worldwide, Kantara: Chapter 1 has collected Rs 717.50 crore by the end of two weeks.

Dude Day 1 Movie Box Office Collection

Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju's Dude opened to a whopping Rs 10 crore at the box office. The film is expected to have a better pick-up over the festive weekend. The film saw a 48.85% Tamil occupancy. Directed by Keerthiswaran, Dude is a heartfelt romantic drama that brings together an impressive cast, along with Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Neha Shetty, and Rohini.

Bison Day 1 Movie Box Office Collection

Also known as Bison: Kaalamaadan, the film earned Rs 2.50 crore on Day 1. It witnessed an overall occupancy of 31.98%. The film is expected to pick pace over the weekend. This sports drama comes from the creative vision of writer-director Mari Selvaraj. Headlined by Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran, the film also features a powerhouse ensemble including Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, and Kalaiyarasan.

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Worldwide

Pawan Kalyan-starrer They Call Him OG continues its theatrical run, earning Rs 0.28 crore on Day 22, taking the total box office tally to an impressive Rs 192.69 crore. The Telugu-language film opened to massive excitement and strong numbers in its initial weeks, though the pace has now begun to slow, owing to competition from both South and Bollywood.

Jolly LLB 3 Day 29 Box Office Collection

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 has started to slow down at the box office. The film, which opened to Rs 12.5 crore on September 18, is going to complete a month in theatres. On day 29, the film earned Rs 0.25 crore, as it faces competition from Diwali releases. The total India collection for the film stands at Rs 114.45 crore.

There might also be a change in the numbers for the films from October 21, following the release of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma and Harshvardhan Rane–Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat from Bollywood.

Also read: Box Office [October 16, 2025]: Kantara Chapter 1 slows on Day 15; Varun Dhawan's SSKTK crosses Rs 55 cr mark