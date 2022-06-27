Malayalam actor ND Prasad found hanging from tree at his residence

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malayalam actor Prasad found hanging from tree

Malayalam actor ND Prasad was found hanging from a tree at his residence. It is being claimed in media reports that he died by suicide because he was under stress over some personal issues. Prasad's body was found hanging at his home near Kochi. His body was discovered by his children who then informed the neighbours who eventually alerted the local police.

A report in New Indian Express stated that family issues pushed Prasad to die by suicide. “He had been going through some mental and domestic issues. His wife has also been staying away from him for some months. He seemed to have been feeling depressed for the last few days before his death," said a police officer.

Read: Soorarai Pottru actor 'Poo' Ramu dies in Chennai after being hospitalised for heart attack

Prasad was earlier accused of drug consumption. In 2021, the excise department arrested Prasad for the possession of synthetic drugs (2.5 gms of hashish oil and 15 gms of Ganja). In addition, deadly weapons were also seized from him. Prasad’s mortal remains were handed over to his family members on June 26 after doctors performed an autopsy.

Prasad played pivotal roles in films like Iba and Karmani. He played an antagonist in Action Hero Biju (2016), which featured Nivin Pauly in the lead role.