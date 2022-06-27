Soorarai Pottru actor 'Poo' Ramu dies in Chennai after being hospitalised for heart attack

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Poo' Ramu has died in Chennai on June 27

Soorarai Pottru actor Poo Ramu has passed away in Chennai after he was hospitalised earlier in the day. The veteran actor was admitted to a hospital in Chennai after he suffered a heart attack. Now, news comes in that he is no more.

'Poo' Ramu shot to the limelight for his brilliant performance in director Sasi's film Poo, which featured actress Parvathy and actor Srikanth in the lead. His performance in the film became his identity and he was known as 'Poo' Ramu. The veteran actor has been a part of several critically acclaimed blockbusters such as Pariyaerum Perumal, Karnan and Soorarai Pottru.

