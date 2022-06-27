Monday, June 27, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Regional Cinema
  5. Soorarai Pottru actor 'Poo' Ramu dies in Chennai after being hospitalised for heart attack

Soorarai Pottru actor 'Poo' Ramu dies in Chennai after being hospitalised for heart attack

'Poo' Ramu was hospitalised in Chennai earlier in the day on June 27 after suffering a heart attack but could not pull through. He is known for acting in Soorarai Pottru and Karnan.

Devasheesh Pandey Written by: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: June 27, 2022 21:05 IST
Tamil actor death news
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

'Poo' Ramu has died in Chennai on June 27

Soorarai Pottru actor Poo Ramu has passed away in Chennai after he was hospitalised earlier in the day. The veteran actor was admitted to a hospital in Chennai after he suffered a heart attack. Now, news comes in that he is no more.

'Poo' Ramu shot to the limelight for his brilliant performance in director Sasi's film Poo, which featured actress Parvathy and actor Srikanth in the lead. His performance in the film became his identity and he was known as 'Poo' Ramu. The veteran actor has been a part of several critically acclaimed blockbusters such as Pariyaerum Perumal, Karnan and Soorarai Pottru.

Read: Punjabi comedian, poet Surender Sharma passes away, laid to rest in Chandigarh

Top News

Latest News