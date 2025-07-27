Madhampatty Rangaraj marries again, and the bride’s Instagram says it all Actor Madhampatty Rangaraj ties the knot with Joy Crizildaa. Her Instagram post reveals it all — including a surprise baby bump.

Popular actor and culinary expert Madhampatty Rangaraj got married for the second time on Saturday to fashion designer Joy Crizildaa. Their wedding pictures were shared by the newlywed itself, and it came as a surprise for fans. This was also because Joy could be seen pregnant in the photos.

His second wife confirmed the marriage by sharing a picture on Instagram. 'Mr & Mrs Rangaraj', read her caption. The actor could be seen applying vermilion to Joy. Both have donned traditional outfits in the photo. While Joy opted for a red saree, Madhampatty Rangaraj wore a mudu and kurta set.

Who is Madhampatty Rangaraj?

Madhampatti Rangaraj is an emerging actor of the Tamil film industry, who started his career with the film Mehandi Circus. Although he has also worked in films, most people started knowing him from the fifth season of the show 'Cook with a Clown'. After Venkatesh Bhatt left the show, he entered as a new judge. Currently, he is also a judge in the sixth season. While this show was going on, the news about his extramarital love affair had also gone viral online.

Who is Joy Crizildaa? From costume designer to viral bride

Joy Crizildaa is a costume designer for many film personalities, including Madhampatty Rangaraj. A few months ago, she posted that she and Madhampatty Rangaraj love each other. However, at that time, he was already married to Shruti and also had two children with her. In such a situation, posts spread like fire among fans stating that another woman is in a romantic relationship with Madhampatty.

Later, Joy deleted the pictures after the controversy turned big. But now she has shared a post to give proof that their relationship is still intact. Both got married and are also expecting their first child.

